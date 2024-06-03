America’s day of infamy: May 30, 2024

In an instant of time, the whole world witnessed in shock and derision, the transformation of a once Constitutional republic into a banana republic.

In that instant, all respect for due process of law in the U.S. went up in smoke to such an extent, that not a single American political, academic, legal or media personality from the treasonous commander-in-chief, Joe Biden, and any of his incompetent and dishonest representatives, can be taken seriously.

Most of the world recognizes what kangaroo trials are.

What was done to Donald J. Trump by district attorney, Alvin Bragg, and the despicable judge, Juan Merchan, was not different from Hitler’s Nazi judge Karl Roland Freisler, or Stalin’s purges trials judge Vasiliy Vasilievich Ulrikh. The victims were already sentenced to death before the trials even began.

In my opinion, the act of this nefarious administration will backfire and guarantee the election of Donald J. Trump as the 47th president of the U.S. come November 2024, should his health and life prevail until then.

The current Democrat party, starting with Barack Obama, has weaponized all branches of the government against “We the People” and they are desperate to not allow Trump to be elected again.

They have so far contorted the law and the Constitution, and thrown every conceivable piece of dirt at Trump, yet his popularity is increasing the more they persecute him. There’s no telling what more they might try to do in an attempt to stop him now.

They suffer from such abnormal degrees of Trump Derangement Syndrome that they cannot fathom the simplest of facts opposing their unhinged actions.

Many Blacks and other minorities are siding with Trump because they fully understand that the U.S. has an injustice system that favors the elites above and beyond ordinary American citizens. They know full well, that all accusations against DJT are false and that the Democrats are doing their worst to stop the voices of the American people who prefer DJT over corrupt Joe Biden.

The Democrat party of Biden is fascist, communist and infiltrated with Islamists and this is precisely why Biden and the Democrats are totally anti-U.S.A. and against the American people.

Make no mistake about it. The frightening reality is that if the powers that be can trample the civil and constitutional rights of American citizen Donald J. Trump, the 45th U.S. president, then no American citizen is safe from such a corrupt administration.

No decent, sane, moral, fair-minded person considers the verdict against Trump as legal; only the 38% of Biden supporters think it fair. The latter are the same people who deny the reality of inflation, the border crisis, and other Biden failures.

As the outsider – in Europe – looking in, few in Europe are impressed with the outcome of such a charade of a trial. Almost every reputable American lawyer, even those from CNN know what a travesty of justice was recently committed.

Without a shadow of a doubt, the 30th of May 2024, will forever be remembered as America’s Day in Infamy.

I.Q. al-Rassooli is an Iraqi exile, Arabic speaker, scholar, and author, eager to debate any imam or infidel and ready to answer any question. Al-Rassooli asserts that the Koran is a roadmap to total war with Western civilization, and is an authority on the subjects of Islam. His monumental trilogy includes "Lifting the Veil: The True Faces of Muhammad & Islam" and should be a must-read for those who really want to know the facts.

