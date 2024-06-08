Minnesota Gov. Walz bans police training for 'excited delirium'

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, also known as the New World’s Pravda, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed a law prohibiting training for licensed police officers on “excited delirium.”

You may well be asking yourself, “Say what?”

Star Tribune: “Excited delirium usually refers to a person possessed by a potentially deadly form of agitation, sometimes abetted by drug abuse, and displaying aggressive behavior, profuse sweating, public nudity, mouth foaming and superhuman strength.”

Well, just because a perp is on drugs, foaming at the mouth, possibly nude, displaying aggressive behavior and deadly agitation while exhibiting superhuman strength, that’s no reason for law enforcement personnel to use force against that person! Or even to be trained in how to handle that situation! Why wouldn’t any and all sane police officers tell Walz: “O.K., you do this job!”

The Star Tribune noted that ‘excited delirium’ is “a diagnosis that national medical associations have rejected as pseudoscience.” The far-left paper for the far-left Twin Cities also quoted Dr. Altaf Saadi, a neurologist at Massachusetts General Hospital who has called for the end of the term’s use in the United States, as saying: "Right now, there's not a single medical association that upholds excited delirium as legitimate.”

Pseudoscience? Legitimate? Medical associations in the U.S. and Canada recognize men who claim to be women as women, and women who claim to be men as men. They recommend the genital mutilation of young children. They were wrong about nearly everything pertaining to the coronavirus and the response thereto. They claimed that it was a necessary public health matter to allow Black Lives Matter and Antifa to riot in the streets and burn down buildings while the rest of us were told we must stay six feet apart — and that we couldn’t go to work, the gym, or to the funeral of a loved one. Some are pro-abortion … and pro-medically assisted suicide. Doctors and nurses now “assign” a baby’s “gender” at birth as “X.” Or refuse to give a life-saving organ transplant to someone who hasn’t had the full regimen of COVID-19 vaccinations. They claim alcoholism is a disease á la the common cold or pneumonia. (If so, how does one “catch” it?) and now they are buying into DEI at the expense of competence.

So if Walz and his sycophants at the Star Tribune want examples of the belief in pseudoscience, they should look in the mirror. Or at a picture of “Dr. Fauci.”

Excited delirium is real. Don’t believe me? Just look at the actions of “journalists” reporting on Donald J. Trump.

Image: Keith Allison, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED