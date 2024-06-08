June 8, 2024
Russian warships to visit Cuba and the Biden administration is not alarmed
Following reports yesterday that Russian warships are to visit Cuba next week, the response of the Biden administration is deeply troubling.
"The White House sees no significant national security threat” in the exercises around the island [of Cuba]," White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby reportedly told CNN.
Really?
Russian warships [and last month, a nuclear powered submarine] sailing into Cuba is of no significance?
Does no one remember the Cuban "Bay of Pigs" fiasco of 1961 that had American children drilling for a possible nuclear attack by hiding under their school desks?
For the Biden administration to not see the significance of this action is evidence of yet another failure, in a long list of failures, of their short-sighted and incompetent foreign policy.
Image: Manhhai, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0 DEED