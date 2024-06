Russian warships to visit Cuba and the Biden administration is not alarmed

Following reports yesterday that Russian warships are to visit Cuba next week, the response of the Biden administration is deeply troubling.

"The White House sees no significant national security threat ” in the exercises around the island [of Cuba]," White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby reportedly told CNN.

Really?

Russian warships [and last month, a nuclear powered submarine ] sailing into Cuba is of no significance?

Does no one remember the Cuban "Bay of Pigs" fiasco of 1961 that had American children drilling for a possible nuclear attack by hiding under their school desks?