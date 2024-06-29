Joe Biden is not the problem

Watching the CNN roundtable after the debate was comical, if not tragic. For months (years) Republicans have been asserting that Joe Biden was not competent, and that it is not he who is running the White House. Today, those assertions are vindicated. Anyone thinking that Joe Biden is making policy decisions, or setting the direction of the White House is smoking dope.

To say that the CNN “brain-trust” was apoplectic is an understatement. John King started it off thusly;

“Right now, as we speak, there is a deep, wide and a very aggressive panic in the Democratic Party. It started minutes into the debate, and it continues right now. It involves party strategists, it involves elected officials, it involves fundraisers, and they are having conversations about the president’s performance, which they think was dismal, which they think will hurt other people down the party in the ticket. And they’re having conversations about what they should do about it.”

Here's the problem for Democrats -- of the top concerns of the American people; immigration, inflation, jobs and the economy, Social Security/Medicare, foreign entanglements, abortion, crime and public safety, it doesn’t matter a hill of beans who takes Joe Biden’s place on the ticket -- Hillary, Michelle, Whitmer, Newsom, Pritzker, or Kamala.

It is not Joe’s policies that have failed the American people. It is leftism writ large.

Interject any of the above-mentioned names onto the Democrat ticket and the trajectory of Americas destruction continues apace.

The CNN analysts discussed a contrast of two visions, and on this front they are correct. There are definitely two paths that we can go by, and in last night’s debate, Donald Trump acquitted himself well by drawing the contrast with his leftist adversaries.

While a “new candidate” will pay lip-service to being different than Joe, do we think that any of them will take action to close the border, or reduce government spending, or push to remove leftist DAs in crime-ridden Democrat-run cities? Any doubt that any Democrat will be equally radical on the abortion issue? Do any of these prospects instill fear in Vladimir Putin, or Xi Jinping, or the Iranian mullahs?

Donald Trump successfully managed the border, the economy, crime, and international affairs in his first term. There is no doubt, despite the gnashing of teeth by same said analysts, that he will continue to effectively serve the interest of the American people.

No, Joe Biden is not the problem -- leftism is.

We are at a crossroads -- let’s vote to Make America Great Again.

Image: CNN - Fair Use