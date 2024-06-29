Now for the sitdown: Obama, Klain and Biden meet to discuss replacement, Kamala becomes Fredo -report

Like mafiosos, or the old gray men of the Kremlin trying to figure out how to get rid of Leonid Brezhnev or Konstantin Chernenko, Democrat power players have called in Joe Biden for a sitdown.

Dougie Kass, a hedge fund shark who leads Seabreeze Capital Partners of Palm Beach, Florida, reports the dirt:

What I am hearing regarding Joe Biden. Ron Klain and Barack Obama are having a sit down with the President today. Jill Biden is insistent that Joe runs. Kamala is furious that she is not being considered as a replacement (Whitmer and Newsom are). Interestingly my neighbor in… — Dougie Kass (@DougKass) June 28, 2024

He's echoed by MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace who says roughly the same thing. Kass, being a hedge fund guy, thrives on getting and acting on information before the herd stampedes, so he may well know what's going on. It wouldn't be surprising if Wallace, a consumate political operative and dirty trickster herself, might have some kind of inside track, too:

🚨MSNBC'S NICOLLE WALLACE JUST SAID CONVERSATIONS WILL TAKE PLACE TO REPLACE BIDEN TOMORROW!



It's not just a coincidence the left is railing against Joe.



The debate was a SETUP to replace Biden with Gavin Newsom, Michelle Obama, or Kamala Harris.



Share to make this go viral! pic.twitter.com/lP1QjsRRFE — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) June 28, 2024

For those of us who have been wondering who pulls the puppet strings, now we have the answer -- Obama, and former chief of staff Ron Klain, who's got 'political operative' written all over him.

Since the meeting is supposedly going on around now, one can just imagine how that may go -- with Biden bitter and resentful at Godfather Obama's smooth manner, knack for words, two terms, and continued popularity, while Biden himself has none of those gifts. Now he's being told by Obama to step down because disaster is going to be what he gets if he doesn't. Klain the consigliere will be there to suggest muscle. Jill Biden, happy to play the role of Mrs. Wilson, and fond of the perks and travel she gets as first lady, will fight back hard. Joe will stare off into space, losing his train of thought.

And more laughable still, as Obama, and Klain discuss replacing Biden with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, or California Gov. Gavin Newsom, no doubt offering up sweeteners -- business deals, immunity from prosecution for corruption -- and warn him Trump will throw him in jail if he wins, so he best save himself, outside the room, Vice President Kamala Harris will be fuming. Hadn't she served her role? Hadn't she done what she was told? They will treat her like Fredo as she pleads her case, thanks but no thanks. Perhaps she may be offered the California governor's slot in exchange for her cooperation. If she doesn't cooperate, she gets nothing. An offer she can't refuse.

While Democrats are hardly sticklers for following their own laws and rules, there could be a few poison pills lying around:

🚨🚨

How conservatives could make it very hard for Democrats to replace Biden on the 2024 ballot if he has a disastrous debate or steps aside.



“The Heritage Oversight project has set their sights on three contentious swing states where they believe taking Biden off the… — Janis Saxon (@JanisSaxon2) June 28, 2024

After all, any Republican worth his or her salt would want to make sure the Democrats keep Biden at the top of the ticket.

Maybe they'll get even more mafia-like and arrange an 'accident.' But most likely, they will just let it get ugly and word will leak out to the press.

Wouldn't that be a pretty picture? Doesn't sound like a recipe for success for the Democrats as the walls come crashing down around them.

Let's get out the popcorn.

Image: PxHere // CC0 public domain