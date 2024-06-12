It’s not MAGA that’s a cult

Reflecting their typical disdain for intellectual diversity, discordant Dems are shrilling against MAGA. Despite the fifty-state movement attracting increasing numbers of converts, despondent Dems desperately label it a cult. They even assert that its members need to be deprogrammed.

Not long ago, hideous Hillary insisted that MAGA is a cult and its members need deprogramming. Sure, she’s a shriveled up, ghastly old has-been who couldn’t even parlay Bill’s political nous, but it’s not just she. Just last week, Dem Paula Collins, who is running against GOP rep. Elise Stefanik for New York’s 21st Congressional District (good luck with that), suggested that MAGA-supporters need to go to a re-education camp.

Then there are many in legacy media who are forever gaslighting their audience. Examples abound. Here’s one from the disreputable publication The Atlantic. And another from the equally disreputable Washington Post, whose slogan “Democracy Dies in Darkness” is the height of irony.

It’s truly bizarre to label a movement comprising yuge swaths of the electorate as a cult. Sure, we have a charismatic leader, but that’s almost a requirement for the commander-in-chief — Joe Biden notwithstanding.

Cults tend to be smaller groups that comprise a subculture whose practices are on the fringe of respectable society. In other words, several factions of today’s Democrat party. It is groups like BLM, the Squad, climate activists, LGBT, DIE practitioners, lawfare proponents, malevolent Deep State minions, Hamas-supporters, and the MSM (where democracy dies in darkness) that are cult-like. Not MAGA.

But we won’t deprogram them using the Hillary-Collins re-education methods. Life itself can do that.

Indeed, everyday life has become so intolerable under the aegis of Dem cults that many traditional Dem voters are coming around to the vibrant MAGA movement. Black men. Hispanics. Even many young voters, disillusioned with the elusiveness of the American Dream, are being “re-educated” by real life beyond the ivory towers. Now if only the suburban women would get over themselves already and join the MAGA party.

Then there are the effete elites who are so riddled with ill founded hatred of MAGA principles and commonsense conservatism that they may never come around. By Dem standards, they are ripe for deprogramming, but we won’t. We don’t need to — karma is catching up to them. So aberrant are their displeasing dispositions that a cult alone may not cocoon them in complacent conformity. Nope, the likes of Hillary, James Carville, James Clapper, and raging liberal women of the woods are in cults that dally in the occult.

The less said about Hillary, the better. She’s just a tormented soul and election denier who spews voodoo and casts a pall over more than half the electorate. Go away!

James Carville is a contorted caricature, the very manifestation of unpleasantness. In occult-like fashion, he has given up all semblance of objectivity. To wit, he said, “I don’t have anything against slanted coverage. I really don’t. I would have something against it at most other times in American history, but not right now. F--- your objectivity.”

Elements of the occult include magical or mystical beliefs and disinformation. Enter James Clapper. To this day, he bizarrely refuses to distance himself from the letter he signed asserting that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation. So brainwashed is he that he’s achieved his own hidden knowledge, reminiscent of various occult movements. The problem is, the “laptop from hell” is manifest.

Then there are the (mostly) liberal women who disturb the peace of the forest in raging rituals. Even the bears are transfixed by their hysterical shrieks as they pound the earth with sticks. These wealthy white women in the woods are trapped in the occult as they behave like witches whose potions aren’t working. I wonder how many of them are the ballyhooed suburban women who vote based on vague niceties and a misplaced sense of decorum rather than the rational policies our times require.

By either metric, they’d do well to repugn the repugnant, mind-numbing, spirit-sapping, cultish conformity the Dems impose — not by leftist gaslighting and deprogramming techniques, but by learning from life’s lessons.

Today’s leftists don’t really have a cult of personality because they have no charisma. Nevertheless, they are rife with cults that foment strife. Some even stray into the occult. Commonsense conservatism and MAGA tenets will set them free.

Image: zenjazzygeek via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.