Homemakers are where the heart is

Ditch gender studies. Ditch age-inappropriate sex miseducation classes. Ditch perverse DEI indoctrination. Ditch anti-American history classes. Where possible, ditch public schools that are mismanaged under the dictatorship of Randi Weingarten, the very unpleasant head of the American Federation of Teachers.

As test scores (to the extent anyone is tested anymore) decline, there are many things in public education to ditch. But home economics curricula for girls should be re-implemented. Those who are unable to participate in homeschooling may be strongly encouraged to enroll.

Many girls are growing up without proper domesticity training. They might think it’s uncool to adhere to traditional stereotypes, preferring to try to equal boys’ endeavors. But without a balanced “work-life-home” agenda, it does them a disservice in the long run.

Often unable to attract desirable men when their biological clock demands, they end up lonely and depressed. Worse, under the guise of female empowerment they often try to deny that reality, leading to further cognitive dissonance. That’s likely why many retreat to the woods to yell and smash the ground with sticks after confronting the absurdity of their anti-male, isolated existence. We are all, after all, social beings, the vast majority of whom desire heterogeneous affection.

By contrast, girls with a domesticated skillset who aspire to marriage and motherhood find more contentment. Indeed, a major national survey recently found that married women are much happier than single women (despite desperate feminist attempts to circumvent the bleedin’ obvious).

The nuclear family, sustained and nurtured by loving ladies, is fundamental to social cohesion. In a society ripped asunder by leftists promoting collectivism (including collecting our confused children and taxes), and by illegal aliens and professional protesters fomenting anarchy, is there anything more resilient than wholesome families? Ultimately, is there any more important role in civil society, in fostering E Pluribus Unum, than that of homemaker? That’s where the heart is.

Well, perhaps the men (and some women) who invent and make stuff as they wrestle comfort from a harsh environment. But the role of homemaker is symbiotic, with both being essential to enabling an enlightened citizenry worthy and capable of keeping our republic.

That today’s girls are discouraged from embracing domestic arts is one reason men are running away once they’re all grown up. One thing is for sure: marriage rates are declining. Yet, as Elon Musk points out, civilization will eventually implode if people don’t have more children. That’ll precipitate an unruly, uncivilized state of nature, ensuring that life becomes, in the words of Thomas Hobbes, “solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short.” That wouldn’t be beneficial for the fairer sex, no matter the contrary feminist propaganda.

It would be too simple (and maybe mislabeled as “misogynist” in the eyes of traditional feminists) to pin all this on girls who’ve been conditioned to devalue traditional values. Nevertheless, encouraging girls to complete a home-economics curricula in high school will help to ultimately revitalize the family unit, which underpins our quest to MAGA (rather than big government family proxies with sticky tentacles). Classes might include the following: cooking; sewing; first aid and hygiene; budgeting and home finance; cleaning methods and compounds; nutrition; and just keeping home and hearth warm and cozy. But they can’t be some easy-peasy lessons acting as schedule fill-ins; rather, they must be thoroughly tested, with scores contributing to formal GPA computations. Get an “I,” “W,” or “F” in home ec., then no graduation for you.

Girls can be quite smart indeed. Some of the home economics grads will go on to become essential workers in other fields, becoming the social stitching that weaves us together. Those who are especially talented might even become writers and editors. Nevertheless, being versed in home economics will empower them with more options (should they wish) that will foster a healthy disposition in accord with their evolving biological imperatives.

Many others will have the prerequisites to become the most essential workers of all -- homemakers -- perhaps even elevating their status to homeschooling teachers. While that’s sometimes unobtainable in a world fraught with complex contingencies, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t pursue the ideal of a stable family, buttressed by intelligent, skillful women immersed in home economics. After all, a preponderance of evidence indicates that family life enhances happiness.

In fact, there’s overwhelming evidence that those who repudiate marriage and family life are dissatisfied with their lives, particularly liberals. This is reinforced by Pew Research that indicates that Trump supporters are much more likely to prioritize marriage and children.

Given the fake-feminists’ excoriation of patriarchal systems, it’s sometimes challenging for girls to become well-adjusted ladies, free from guilt-inducing, leftist anxiety. But there are role models -- many flourishing families have a matriarchal anchor who happily orchestrates household activities.

The savings on exorbitant child care costs is just an added bonus. So stuff your gender studies, and promote good old-fashioned home economics classes for those who aspire to be the most essential of workers. To paraphrase an idiom: homemakers are where the heart is.

Image: Library of Congress