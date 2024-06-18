The White House lashes out frantically at those saying something is wrong with Biden

Biden ain’t the man he used to be. His opponents point out that he is a frozen, slurring, falling mess. His supporters insist that behind the apparent decrepitude lies a man of infinite wisdom and deep humanity. This fight has been going on for a while, but it’s heated up with a new batch of videos showing Biden wandering away from G7 photo ops and standing frozen at events.

Here are the most recent controversial videos, which have not been cut, speeded up, or slowed down, although the third zooms in on what’s happening on stage.

In the first video, as the cluster of G7 leaders applauds someone who just parachuted in, Biden gets distracted and wanders off to give a thumbs-up to someone off-camera. (It’s not to the paratrooper kneeling at his feet because Biden’s thumbs up is clearly intended for someone at a greater distance.)

President Biden wandered off during the G7 meeting, Italy's PM graciously reels him back in

In the second video, Biden is at a Juneteenth event and, while everyone around him dances, he stands stock still:

The game is rapidly coming to an end as the deterioration of Joe Biden's rented body can no longer be hid. Nearly one solid minute of being frozen and motionless at White House Juneteenth celebration.

And lastly, here’s footage of Biden at a fundraiser, again seemingly frozen:

Not a DEEP FAKE.. Biden looks LOST & FROZEN



…as Biden has to be led off stage by Obama



📌Not a #DeepFake thread⬇️

pic.twitter.com/JddEsNOEVK — Madeleine Case Tweets🌐 (@McCannCaseTweet) June 17, 2024

Each of the three videos can be explained away. The first is that there was no reason for Biden, out of his infinite humanity, not to give a thumbs up to someone the other G7 leaders ignored. The second is that Biden can’t dance and wisely doesn’t pretend he can. And the third is that Biden was basking in applause and lost track of time.

None of those explanations, however, can explain away what our common sense tells us about the videos: Biden’s clock is winding down. He lacks situational awareness and, as you can see when he shuffles away under Obama’s guiding hand, is becoming physically limited. And then, of course, there are Biden’s ongoing speech (and cognitive?) problems:

Biden supporters deny that there’s anything wrong here. This supercut catches most of it, pairing Biden’s problems with the media’s defenses:

Great video, which I've paired with the video of Biden talking about getting the Ukraine prosecutor fired. The decline in his capabilities is staggering.

Young influencers are also appalled that anyone would call out Biden’s little “issues”:

HAPPENING NOW: Left-wing influencers say the following video does *not* show Biden freezing up and being led off stage by Obama.



David Hogg: "For the record this did not happen and is a total lie."



Harry Sisson: "MAGA IS LYING AGAIN. The new lie is that Biden had to be "led off…

Just imagine Dr. Frankenstein, instead of screaming, “It’s alive,” screaming, “It’s a lie,” and you’ll get the emotional tenor of what’s happening.

Of course, no one is more emotional than Karine Jean-Pierre, who must value Biden in part because he makes her look coherent. She insists that the unedited footage constitutes “deep fakes,” a term she clearly does not understand. (Deep fakes are digitally manipulated images and videos, not clips, even if those clips are better understood with more footage.)

Unbelievable!! Karine Jean-Pierre is blaming DEEP FAKES for all of the videos going around exposing how old, feeble, and senile Joe Biden looks anytime he steps out into public.



This sums up the White House comms strategy in one video: Don't believe your lying eyes! pic.twitter.com/CrzjSx2QH0 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 17, 2024

As the old cartoon goes, when the man’s wife catches him with his secretary on his lap, “Who are you going to believe? Me or your lying eyes?”

However, the Daily Mail, which has a huge reach, suggests that some doctors are beginning to believe their lying eyes. They are starting to throw around a word that I, a non-doctor, have been saying for several years: Parkinson’s.

To give context, here’s Biden just six years ago, boasting about how he used taxpayer funds to force Ukraine to fire a prosecutor who was looking into Burisma, which was paying Hunter $83,000/month to do nothing:

Biden forced Ukraine to fire a prosecutor who was going to investigate the corrupt oligarch his son Hunter worked for by threatening to withhold $1B. Biden brags about it in this video,



If Trump was talking to #Ukraine about this real abuse

Biden is the one w/ a big problem

This is not the same man we’re seeing today. Per the Daily Mail,

But now, experts speculate his freezing could be a sign of a handful of a serious condition. A Los Angeles-based doctor [plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian, a Trump supporter] said: ‘Frozen, masked faces, diminished arm swing, less frequent blinking, [are] likely due to a central neurological disorder like Parkinson’s.’ [snip] Commenting on neurodegenerative disorders in general and not specifically on the president’s condition, Dr Ziad Nasreddine, a neurologist who invented the gold-standard cognitive test, previously told DailyMail.com slurred speech is seen in Parkinson’s — which affects levels of brain hormones that are involved in movement. [snip] While symptoms such as tremors are well known, Parkinson’s disease can also cause stiffness and problems with moving the limbs and face, as well as slurred speech. It is also known to cause cognitive impairment — affecting memory, concentration and even mood. Symptoms of the disease worsen with time and there is no cure. [snip] Dr Stuart Fischer, an internal medicine doctor in New York City, previously told DailyMail.com: ‘We are long overdue for this type of investigation. No one likes to admit or recognize the passage of time, whether it is me or the president of the United States, but in certain cases you have to. ‘[Biden] is a public servant, an elected official... and does have some responsibility to the people who voted for him.’

None of the experts have examined Biden, of course, and all of this is speculation. Moreover, the White House claims that Biden isn’t taking any drugs that would be associated with Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s. However, when you think of what the White House is telling us and what it isn’t, here’s one to chew on:

No matter what he’s doing, Biden makes weekly pilgrimages to his Delaware home, where there are no visitors’ logs. Moreover, during Biden’s recent European jaunt, Dan Bongino pointed out that the White House put him on an extraordinary route that ensured he could go to Delaware before returning to Europe. “Folks, they never do that,” said Dan. “The logistics are a nightmare.”

When weird things happen to put an impaired man in a place where no one can watch what’s going on, I assume that he’s getting secret treatment for that impairment.

It wouldn’t be the first time Democrats have done that. The party hid that Roosevelt was in a wheelchair. It also hid that John F. Kennedy had Addison’s disease and was a walking pharmacopeia for his many problems:

As historian Robert Dallek discovered when studying his medical records years later, Kennedy took as many as 12 different medications at once. He used demerol and methadone for pain, barbiturates to help him sleep, an amphetamine, thyroid hormone, and an anti-anxiety medication, and injections of gamma globulins to fight infections, among other prescriptions.

Back then, the establishment hid that from the public. If Biden is, indeed, taking more medicines than reported, though, he’s committing a fraud against the public.

What’s happening is bittersweet. It’s bitter because normal people can tell that we have a demented puppet helming America, a once great nation. It’s sweet because there’s nothing I love more than seeing the Democrat party in disarray, and, with the election nearing, Biden’s decline has them frantically trying to figure out whether to dump him or prop him up.