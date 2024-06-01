Democrat devolution

“My definition of a free society is a society where it is safe to be unpopular. Where it’s safe to say what’s on your mind, especially when everyone disagrees. Where it’s safe to believe what you believe, especially when everyone else’s beliefs stand elsewhere.” — Adlai Stevenson

Adlai Stevenson was a Democrat. (In fact, he ran for president in 1952 and 1956, losing twice to Dwight Eisenhower.)

Hard to believe today when the Donkey Party is composed almost entirely of radical leftists bent on suppressing or eliminating any belief, thought, or utterance that it fears could possibly tend to lessen its grip on power. It’s not just “The Squad,” or the likes of Adam Schiff who are keen to stymie, cancel, erase, or shut down opposing viewpoints. Nearly all of today’s Democrats disdain the First Amendment in their tyrannical lust for eternal power and control, President Biden chief among them.

Another Democrat, Harry Truman, once stated: “We need not fear the expression of ideas—we do need to fear their suppression.”

And the person who many claim founded the Democratic Party, Thomas Jefferson, solemnly averred: “I have sworn, on the altar of God, eternal hostility to all forms of tyranny over the minds of man.”

Today, the “Democratic” president is trying to imprison his Republican rival. College campuses are hermetically sealed off from anyone with an allegedly “conservative” or traditional viewpoint. Federal agencies warn media outlets against telling the truth. Speaking out against the pandemic-induced lockdowns, social distancing requirements, mask mandates, or COVID-19(84) vaccines, could lead to your being mocked, shadow-banned, or pink-slipped depending on your circumstances. Challenging “climate-change” orthodoxy will get you branded a “Denier” with a capital, crimson ‘D’—and possibly labeled a nut case. Disagree with the rapidly evolving and expanding “trans” agenda? Don’t believe in the artificial hormone-altering or genital mutilation of our children? Prepare to be at least figuratively assaulted by the most hyper-sensitive, close-minded, and thuggish identity group that has ever existed.

Dare to speak up for your beliefs? If you happen to be a straight, white, Christian male that believes in the Founding values—or a proud, independent-thinking black person that doesn’t toe the Democrat Party line—prepare to have your voice stolen, silenced, rendered mute. The Party doesn’t like the former. Period. And won’t abide the latter straying from the ideological plantation on which they intend to keep them. (Democrats, eventually rather successfully, attempted to institute mental slavery almost immediately upon Republicans ending physical slavery.) As Biden said, “You ain’t black” if you have trouble deciding between him and Trump.

Facebook acquiesces to federal government pressure to help sway the 2020 presidential election. Big Tech and Big Social Media censor—or worse—any sentiment with which they disagree. My own blog has long been demonetized, shadow-banned, and otherwise stunted and harassed on its Google platform. This from the company whose motto was once, “Don’t be evil.” The truth is, most progressive/leftist/Marxist/communist media outlets and platforms love to be evil. They aren’t big on God, but they are big on themselves, money…and tyranny.

Those of us who have been the victims of Big Tech/social media hypocrisy, intolerance, and virtue-signaling vitriol typically receive messages such as, “a recent post doesn’t conform to our community standards.” I assume they mean the “standards” that see their communities awash in drug and alcohol overdoses, homeless people, illegal aliens, hopelessness, and crime. Oh, and piles of human feces.

If one speaks out too strongly against even that, there may be consequences. But I will continue to do so anyway. And not under an assumed name. I know full well that I can be punished for this…because I already have been. So bleeping what?!

If enough of us speak out—or try to—regardless of the consequences, those that would silence us may someday find their power and control waning, not waxing.

Image: DonkeyHotey, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr, clipped.