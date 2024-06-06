D-Day to remember our friend Bob Jagers

Mr. Jagers was quite a celebrity in our area of Texas, a member of our parish, and wonderful storyteller.

I was born in 1922 in Chicago, Illinois, and later moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan.

I graduated high school in Grand Rapids. I went to two years of Aquinas College in Grand Rapids before entering the war. I enlisted in the Navy in April of 1942. But they permitted me to finish my term.

In June of 1942 I was sent to Great Lakes naval training center, for my boot camp. After boot camp, I went to qua[r]termaster signaling school .

Upon completion, we were asked what kind of ship we wanted to be on, and I said I wanted to be on a submarine. They interviewed me and gave me some exhaustive tests for submarine duty, and they said I was number 21. The next complement of sub sailors needed was of 20. If any of the previous 20 were rejected, or refused to go for some reason, then I would be selected.

Looking back 50 years, I was quite fortunate in that all 20 of them were selected. The next thing I knew I was on a train for amphibious training at Solomons Maryland.

I spent several months there, went aboard a training vessel, a LST training vessel on the Chesapeake Bay...

An LST is the slowest ship in the convoy. It travels maybe four or five knots, about six miles an hour. Not only do you travel from Bermuda to North Africa, but you have to zig zag. So I’m sure that the destroyers and destroyer escorts that were accompanying us really didn’t like to see the LST’s come along because the convoy moved very slowly.

We went to the straits of Gibraltar, landed at the naval base of Oran.