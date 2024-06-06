Deborah Birx issues new ‘science’ mandate: Test every cow and dairy worker in the nation once a week for ‘Bird Flu’

The notorious Deborah Birx has apparently never heard the term “let the dust to settle,” because mere days after her partner-in-pandemic-crime, Anthony Fauci, appeared for a congressional hearing in which he confirmed that his Covid-19 mandates were not science-based, sending much of the “normie” world into a fit of hysterics because they’ve just discovered what we knew all along, Birx decided to announce new mandates for the American public regarding the “Bird Flu” virus; from Jordan Schachtel of The Dossier:

Birx is on the advisory board of BGR, a D.C. lobbying org with a client roster that includes Pfizer, Abbott Labs, GSK, and J&J.



She's also the CEO of a publicly traded company called Armata Pharmaceuticals, which is controlled by a Pharma asset management corp. — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) June 5, 2024

First, and I must get this out of the way because it’s a critical piece of the puzzle and it’s seemingly been overlooked by the entire media except American Thinker—I’ve written on this twice before, once in December of 2022 and once in January of this year, and I’ve yet to see another outlet or platform pick up on it. When Fauci admits social-distancing policies “sort of just appeared,” he’s not saying he made them up, the conclusion to which people and the media jump, because he didn’t. They came to him directly from the Chinese Communist Party and the World Health Organization, via Fauci’s own delegate, a Mr. Clifford Lane.

Fauci’s sworn testimony in a November 2022 deposition alleges that once Lane returned from a WHO-sponsored envoy to China, the two men discussed “pandemic” measures, and it was Lane who brought back the idea of “social distancing” from the Chinese. So Fauci isn’t exactly lying that these measures “sort of just appeared” but he is misleading everyone when he pretends that he doesn’t know from where they sort of just appeared.

(For all the details please see both of my previous blogs here, and here; for the deposition transcript, which seems to keep disappearing off of the internet, please see this archived link here.)

Anyway, back to Birx, who has the gall to tell us what we “should be” doing, after participating in one of the most egregious crimes against humanity in history—not only is her credibility utterly shot, her plan is completely illegal, and a grossly invasive suggestion.

When she declares what “we” should be doing, she’s of course talking about the federal bureaucracy, in this case it would be the CDC, the USDA, the FDA, or any other alphabet swamper that has nothing to do but trample on American farmers—but what legal authority do unconstitutional federal agencies have? Well I say none, and if your county has a good, constitutionally-minded sheriff, then your local law enforcement would concur.

Secondly, this “testing” scheme would either be, a) government-funded, AKA taxpayer-funded or, b) mandated on the farms via the federal agencies, which just means that dairy and beef prices would surge beyond what they already are. Here’s a thought: make every conceivable effort to adjust your spending to prioritize sourcing your beef and dairy from small local farms instead of supporting the big operations

As Schachtel also noted, Birx is intimately involved with the pharmaceutical industry, sitting on a number of advisory boards—which makes me wonder how much she personally stands to (financially) gain if mandated dairy testing were to materialize. Former governor of Arizona Doug Ducey previously sat on the board of TGen, a non-profit company which led much of Arizona’s Covid-19 testing and tracking programs during the scamdemic, making who knows how much money in the process; would you be surprised to learn that “Republican” Ducey repeatedly extended the “state of emergency” for more than two years in Arizona, which kept TGen’s testing and contact-tracing programs in business?

Again, none of this has ever been about following the science, but about following the money.

