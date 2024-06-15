Creepy Joe goes global

In sitcoms, experienced viewers know that the end of a series is usually near when the writers run out of ideas for plots, and the show starts filming at exotic locations. Think Fonzie of Happy Days jumping the shark, or the Brady Bunch goes to Hawaii.

With Washington's denizens, Washington famously known as 'Hollywood for ugly people,' the rule seems to be the same.

That brings us to Creepy Joe who has for years repelled the public with his public sniffing and snufflings of women's and girls' hair and necks, usually from behind, targeting mostly young girls who can't beat him back. For some reason, he doesn't have much sense of boundaries, as Ashley Biden's diary seems to indicate.

Now he's doing it to the pope.

Milei’s reaction to Biden getting in too close to the Pope is incredible. pic.twitter.com/ktdywb5Kq2 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 15, 2024

The pictures, dating from the G-7 meeting earlier this week have been out for a couple of days now, but this is the first I've seen of this camera angle.

Assuming the image is not manipulated (the sound is obviously added so it's better to watch without the sound), it tells us quite a bit about Biden's inability to read a room or recognize his social surroundings where world leaders are gathered.

We know the forehead rub was real, as it was all over the news a couple days ago. But now we seen the reaction. The disgusted figure is President Javier Milei of Argentina, which is pretty intriguing.

Both Milei and the pope are Argentinians, and in a culture where one quarter of the nation is descended from Italians, both can handle a lot of expressive affection. Argentinians, after all, greet each other with two kisses on the cheeks. But even this is clearly too much for Milei, whose expression tells us everything we need to know. If even an Argentinian is grossed out, one can only guess what the pope was thinking.

It's not normal. Not for anyone of any culture. All one can conclude is that Biden's that far gone he's now a senile old grandpa who does weird whispers and forehead bumps with anyone he comes in contact with, including the pope, who's clearly uncomfortable.

The pope, who's otherwise a cranky old man, maintains composure, but might have given him a good haymaker if he were still in his club bouncer days. After all, the pope did slap a woman who grabbed at him a couple years back.

For us, this is a national embarassment. Biden can't be trusted to maintain normal decorum at a congregation of world leaders, he always goes wandering off or gets into someone's face. That's some leader of the free world we've got and no wonder Vladimir Putin is out invading other countries and China is making a lunge for the Pacific.

Now he's jumped the shark. One can only hope that this rotted-out series is about to be pulled.

Image: Twitter screen shot