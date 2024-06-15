Peter Navarro reports on government waste and abuse from within a federal prison

The Daily Caller was able to interview Peter Navarro, one of the first people in the Trump circle that the Democrats were able to imprison. Navarro is in prison because, like Steve Bannon (also going to prison), Hunter Biden (not going to prison), and Merrick Garland (not going to prison), he refused to abide by a congressional subpoena. However, the feds may rue the day they thought it was a good idea to lock him up because Navarro has now seen and is working to expose the government’s cruel and expensive prison mismanagement.

I urge you to read the whole interview (it’s not too long) because Navarro describes

The bad food and terrible healthcare the inmates receive (although I gather that it’s still better than what the J6 detainees are going through in D.C.),

The fact that inmates watch Fox News,

The volume of supportive mail he receives (much of which the Bureau of Prisons manages to withhold from him for petty reasons),

His refusal to accept a future pardon from President Trump because that would imply wrongdoing on Navarro’s part,

His focus on his upcoming book, The New MAGA Deal, and

His optimism about Trump’s ability, with hard work and savvy, to rein in China’s increasingly imperialistic forays and economic aggression,

Image by freepik.

All of that is interesting but, for me, the standout was his promise to expose the costly and cruel incompetence that seems to characterize anything the federal government touches:

At night, I work both on my appeal being prepared by my legal team and a project I’m working with inmates on to fix a massive computer error in the Bureau of Prisons that is delaying the release of inmates both to halfway houses and to freedom. This is a huge scandal I’ve uncovered from behind prison walls. Incompetence at the Biden Administration’s Bureau of Prisons is costing nearly $5 billion in wasted taxpayer funds, and the Democrats may rue the day they put me on the inside to see the level of incompetence and the misery among inmates and their families it is causing.

The federal government is a necessary evil. We need it to maintain a functional infrastructure of roads and communications, secure the border, field a standing military, respond morally and intelligently to legitimate pandemics, and maintain law and order for real, not regulatory, crimes. Otherwise, we want as little federal government as possible because (a) when it gets too big and powerful, it inevitably becomes corrupt, and (b) it does so many things really badly.

The prison scandal that Navarro threatens to expose falls into the latter category. This is a problem for Democrats. There are currently 158,511 federal inmates in America, almost half of whom are non-white. This means that Navarro is threatening to expose how the Democrat-run bureaucracy controlling our federal government powerfully affects the Democrats’ treasured minority contingent. That’s not a good look going into an election.

Currently, as Navarro says straightforwardly, the Democrat party is engaging in politicized injustice. Speaking of the letters he manages to receive, he explained,

The most poignant letters — always handwritten — are often from veterans who fought for our country and are appalled at the takeover of our justice system for punitive political purposes. Lawfare is real. Lawfare is wrong. They didn’t fight for the right of one political party to put members of the other party in jail. We’re not supposed to act like Communist China or a Banana Republic. But that’s the growing perception of our justice system.

With Navarro on a mission, this lawfare—something blacks have complained about for over a century—may finally come back and bite the Democrats in their derriere.