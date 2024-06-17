As you've probably heard 10,000 times, Claudia Sheinbaum will be the first lady president south of the border. She mentions it at every opportunity and her staff tells you every time, too. Yes, they really want you to know that it's "la presidenta" this time around.

The problem is that "la presidenta electa" is not persuading some of the people around the world in the money business. This is the story:

The Mexican peso continued to weaken Tuesday as Mexico’s outgoing president -- and his successor -- vowed to forge ahead with some 20 constitutional changes that have rattled investors. Claudia Sheinbaum won this month’s presidential election. But she has spent much of the time since then trying to reassure markets, while yielding not an inch on a controversial proposal to make judges and justices stand for election. Sheinbaum claimed Tuesday that “investors have no reason to be concerned,” adding “to everyone who invests in Mexico, I say that (legal) certainty exists.” Critics have claimed that outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wants to eliminate regulatory and oversight agencies and weaken the judicial system to reduce any checks on presidential power. Sheinbaum said Monday she endorsed submitting all of López Obrador’s reforms when Congress returns in September. Sheinbaum even added a couple more yet-unfunded benefit programs to the list of proposed Constitutional changes.

That's the problem. Investors don't want her to submit all of those reforms so that super majorities run the country. But can she stop the LO machine?

The concerns are shared by U.S. authorities.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Secretaría de Cultura CDMX