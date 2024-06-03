Biden's sneaky back-door amnesty for illegals

Democrats have always sought amnesty for illegal border crossers, seeking more Democrat voters.

But that idea has been unpopular for years, which is why no president has pursued it since Ronald Reagan.

Joe Biden, though, has figured out a way around this: By dismissing asylum and deportation cases before judges.

According to the New York Post:

While the Biden administration is attempting to look like it’s getting tough on the border, behind the scenes it’s operating a program of “mass amnesty” for migrants, The Post can reveal. Data show that since 2022, more than 350,000 asylum cases filed by migrants have been closed by the US government if the applicants don’t have a criminal record or are otherwise not deemed a threat to the country. This means that while the migrants are not granted or denied asylum — their cases are “terminated without a decision on the merits of their asylum claim” — they are removed from the legal system and no longer required to check in with authorities. The move allows them to legally, indefinitely roam the US without fear of deportation, effectively letting them slip through the cracks.

Effectively, it is an amnesty since, as the report notes, no one will be looking for them and they won't require court monitoring. If they want to work, or vote, or draw public benefits, it's supposedly forbidden. But who is going to stop them if they do? Why one illegal border crosser's case gets dismissed and the next one gets into deportation proceedings or else is granted asylum in court is anyone's guess.

It's capricious, unfair, and probably illegal. After all, Congress is to set immigration quotas, according to the Constitution. Biden's back-door amnesty usurps that power.

Supposedly, it's Biden's bid to clear immigration backlogs -- by simply getting rid of cases in front of judges. But these people have commited a crime, or they wouldn't have court dates. This manuever to dismiss cases is making some criminals more equal than others. And it's quite insulting to those who wait in line and fill out paperwork and pay fees to get into this country legally.

And sure enough, there are criminals among these de facto amnestied illegals. The Venezuelan thug accused of shooting two New York police officers this week got his asylum case dismissed in this way, according to the Post -- he was one of Biden's 350,000.

The Venezuelan migrant accused of shooting two NYPD cops during the early hours of Monday morning crossed into the US illegally last year, but the case against him has already been dismissed, The Post can exclusively reveal. Bernardo Castro Mata, 19 — who shot one officer in the chest and another in the leg after they attempted to stop his moped in Queens — had a hearing in Chicago on May 6 where an immigration judge closed his case, according to ICE sources. The information emerged less than 24 hours after The Post exposed the Biden administration’s dismissal of asylum cases and deportation orders against 350,000 migrants because they didn’t have criminal records or aren’t deemed national security threats. Those migrants are also under no obligation to leave the country and are no longer monitored by Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] — making them undocumented.

That's who Biden is bringing in to our country in his pursuit of more Democrat votes. He's not even honest about it -- he's sneaking it through as these politicized judges dismiss these cases on the grounds that these characters are no threat to the public, except of course, some of them are.

Unwinding this will take years and years of steady efforts to get rid of these undesirables. What an Augean stable he's leaving for President Trump to clean up after.

Image: OKJaguar, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED