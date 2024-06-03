Politico shills for Scott Wiener, an LGBTQ+ activist, in his fight for Pelosi’s seat

Politico, a Democrat media outlet, wrote a profile of California state senator Scott Wiener. It’s interesting because Wiener is running against Nancy Pelosi for her seat in the House of Representatives, and it’s clear that Politico thinks Pelosi’s time is over. However, to elevate Wiener, Politico had to gloss over Wiener’s more sexually offensive behaviors and policies.

The gist of the essay is simple: Wiener is the dynamic, pro-business (San Francisco-style, of course) future, while Pelosi is already in the past. But since Pelosi still has the women’s vote and a daughter who might want her mother’s seat eventually, Wiener is courting women. In other words, we’re seeing the old guard versus the new guard and the gays versus the women. It’s the typical modern Democrat party internecine battle.

But to make the article palatable, Politico had to ignore a few things about Scott Wiener. Here’s how Politico describes his sexuality:

Wiener is hardly a typical male politician — he’s a gay man who paints his nails (he was sporting a cherry-red polish during his interview) and shows up to kink festivals in San Francisco shirtless and in a leather harness.

That’s it, but there’s so much more. First, about those “kink festivals.” Last July, a shirtless Wiener posted a picture of himself attending the “Amazing Dore Alley street fair”:

That looks pretty par for the course for a modern leftist politician. Nothing too outré out that, right?

Well, yes, unless you know what the “Dore Alley” or, as it’s more commonly known, the “Up Your Alley” fair is about. In 2008 and 2015, published photo essays about the fair. Do not click on the links if there are children around or if you’re in a public place. Do not click on the links if you have a low-revulsion tolerance.

Most especially, do not click on the links if you do not like seeing the following activities on a city street: men wearing bondage gear and nothing else, outfitted as demons, masturbating in public (alone or in groups), being whipped, being sodomized with objects, engaging in oral sex, engaging in Sam Brinton-style pup play, doing awful things with urine, or displaying deeply blasphemous slogans.

The fact that a person in public life would not only attend the Dore Alley fair but would actually boast about it should horrify people. The public behavior is so debased and so perverted that those who enjoy those activities should hope that no one ever knows about them. But of course, that’s not Wiener’s style. He’s out and oh-so-proud.

Scrolling through Wiener’s Instagram feed, you realize that a large part of his life revolves around his sexuality. A quick visual survey says that approximately 30% of his posts are informed by his obsession with what he does with his genitals.

I don’t mean he’s posting pictures of himself having sex (thank God). It’s just that his “G” identity in the LGBTQ+ spectrum is non-stop. It’s “gay” this and “trans” that and “LGBTQ+” the other over and over. The remaining 70% is garden-variety modern leftism (abortion, unions, masks, lockdowns, racial obsession, gun grabs, vaccines, Big Government, climate change, etc.), making him indistinguishable from Pelosi herself.

However, it’s not just that Wiener’s sexual orientation obsesses him at a personal level. It also affects him at a political level. What Politico failed to report about Wiener is how he’s been very active in changing some important California policies.

Thanks to Wiener, if you knowingly infect someone with HIV in California—a fatal disease unless you live the rest of your life on drugs—it’s no longer a felony. Now, it’s a misdemeanor.

Thanks to Scott Wiener, California identification and other documents have become meaningless because they recognize a “gender” other than the only two human sexes.

Thanks to Scott Wiener, it’s no longer illegal for a 25-year-old to have sex with a 15-year-old. What’s really funny is that Wiener argued that laws forbidding ephebophilia (i.e., sexual attraction to adolescents) are specifically homophobic. Harvey Milk, an ephebophile who became a martyr when he was assassinated in 1978 (everyone ignores that Mayor Moscone, a straight man, was assassinated, too), would be proud. Parents who love their teenagers, though, should be very worried.

Lastly, on the sexual side, thanks to Scott Wiener, California is now a “trans refugee” state, protecting children seeking so-called “gender-affirming care” in California. It’s ostensibly intended to protect children and their families from “anti-trans” laws in other states such as Florida and South Carolina. However, you can readily see it being used to protect runaways from their parents or children stolen away by one parent in custody battles.

One more thing that bugs me: Wiener loves parading around his Jewishness as a leftist cudgel. However, the best that he could come up with regarding the Israel-Hamas war was a statement back in November when he called for the hostages to be returned (that was good) and then demanded a ceasefire, Netanyahu’s ouster, and a two-state solution, with Israel on the one side and an openly exterminationist enemy on the other. And how he wants that two-state solution...

Before today, it would be hard for me to imagine anyone worse for America than Nancy Pelosi. However, now we know: Wiener is it. You don’t want to put this man anywhere near the federal government, lest he do to America what he and his partners do to each other.

