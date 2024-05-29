Why do our FBI agents so regularly abuse their power?

The American people are learning by dribs and drabs that the raid on Mar-a-Lago was not only unconstitutional, it was a set-up, an attempt to frame former President Trump for having documents illegally stored there. The set-up proves the lie. Both the National Archives and the FBI knew said documents, which Trump was legally allowed to have, were carefully stored in a locked storage room. Many of those boxes were packed and sent there by the National Archives; they likely knew what was in those boxes better than Trump did. In short, it was a Gestapo-like ploy to both incriminate and humiliate Donald Trump. As the truth of the raid leaks out (such as the authorization of lethal force) thanks to Judge Cannon who has ordered Jack Smith’s redactions unredacted, it is becoming clearer and clearer that it is the FBI and the National Archives working with the Biden administration that plotted to create a situation by which they could indict Trump. Jack Smith, a known legal thug who has no respect for the actual law, was then appointed, illegally and unconfirmed by the Senate, to prosecute Trump and convict by any means necessary. That case seems to be falling apart. It was a farce from the outset and Judge Cannon is allowing the American people to see just how much of a farce by releasing unredacted Smith documents.

The raid on Mar-a-Lago in August 2022 is hardly the only example of FBI skullduggery. They raided hundreds of persons who were in attendance at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 in much the same way — fifteen to twenty agents, armed with all manner of weapons. They are still raiding and arresting people who were simply there. Hundreds of such people have been similarly raided, arrested, over-charged, sentenced, and imprisoned for made-up crimes like “parading.” Those Americans, several of whom have committed suicide, are being treated as horribly as one might be treated in any third world nation. They are denied medical care, put in solitary confinement, given substandard food, maybe even tortured by vicious prison guards. The FBI raided and abused the family of pro-life activist Mark Houck, for having shoved a man who accosted his son while peacefully protesting across the street from an abortion clinic. The FBI has long been abusing its power to the point that it has become something like Hitler’s Brownshirts or Stalin’s NKVD who were charged with carrying out the Great Purge.

Tina Peters, a Colorado county clerk, had her home raided, her front door broken in by a battering ram. Had they knocked, she would have opened the door. Several other Colorado Republicans suffered similar treatment by the out-of-control FBI. Even the ACLU has made a list of “The Ten Most Disturbing Things You Should Know About the FBI.” Former director Robert Mueller was corrupt. His malfeasance cost Boston $102m for the wrongful imprisonment of four innocent men. As for his Mueller Report, he was just a name on it. When he was called to testify about it, it was clear he knew nothing. The report was part of the continuation of the Russia hoax, but admitted there was nothing with which Trump could be charged. Former director James Comey was as corrupt as they come. So was Andrew McCabe. So is the current director Christopher Wray.

How are FBI recruits being chosen? What are the standards to become an agent? What are the qualifications required? Must one be so easily manipulated that he or she will follow any order without regard for what is right, moral, and legal? Like Hitler’s functionaries who, after the Holocaust, claimed at the Nuremberg Trials they were “just following orders.” Are they purposely selecting people who sign up precisely because they want to act outside the law? Consider the FBI-conceived kidnapping of Michigan’s Gov. Whitmer. Agents honed in on a few men who seemed easily led, they provided the plans and weapons and then arrested them. That ridiculous plot got the then-man-in-charge, D’Antuono, promoted to Assistant in Charge of the D.C. field office where he then oversaw the hunt for Trump supporters who came to D.C. on January 6th. Given the delinquency of the last four directors (at least), one can safely assume then that those agents willing to act outside of the law with impunity rise to the top. It seems it is the willingness to abuse their power that leads to more power, then more abuse of that power.

“The greater the power, the more dangerous the abuse.” — Edmund Burke

It isn’t just the FBI that abuses its power in what is now known to be the deep state. So does the DOJ. Merrick Garland is perhaps the most unscrupulous of all. He should be held in contempt for all sorts of abuses. As we can all see, the Democrats’ use of lawfare to destroy Biden’s opponent is obviously illegal and unconstitutional. Judges Kaplan, Engoran, and Merchan have shown themselves to be extreme partisans, not unbiased jurists. Whether or not they’ve each been bought, as in paid off, to blatantly expose their own abuses of power for all to see, the fact is that there has been no justice deployed when it comes to Trump. The explosion of lawfare that has been launched against Donald Trump has exposed the criminality of the deep state like no other era in U.S. history. The left hates and fears an outsider, any person who may not capitulate to their corrupt way of doing things.

If what we have learned about the collective character of the men and women who make up the FBI, what does that tell us about them as individuals? There are ten thousand agents and twenty thousand additional staff members. How many of them abuse their power, against their spouses, children, and/or co-workers? How many break the law with impunity? More than a few is a safe bet. Of course, Joe Biden has certainly abused his power. He has ignored the SCOTUS with regard to the “forgiveness” of student loans. He is sabotaging Israel while he pretends to support its right to defend itself against genocidal terrorists. He has spent us into an unsustainable $35 trillion in debt. He keeps giving taxpayer dollars to Iran, to Afghanistan, to Hamas, each an enemy of America. He is cognitively gone, now a mere tool of the Marxists who illegitimately abuse Biden’s power and are running the country into the ground. It’s time for patriots to ramp up our campaign against the swamp. The FBI as currently constituted is immoral. It is the American Praetorian Guard and needs to be disbanded and replaced by a law enforcement agency that abides by the Constitution, not the political whims of one party or another. They need to be patriots with a moral core.

“The duty of a patriot is to protect his country from its government.” — Edward Abbey

Image by Andrea Widburg.