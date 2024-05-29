Is the Biden administration more supportive of Iran or Israel?

Joe Biden and his minions say they will not allow Iran to get nuclear weapons, so how can anyone explain why they are telling European countries not to be too tough on Iran, despite Iran being close to having the capability?

Why are most of the media catching and killing this story?

Sleeping With the Enemy: Biden Warns European Allies Not to Rebuke Iran’s Nuclear Program Iran is the number one state sponsor of worldwide terrorism. They call America the “Great Satan,” and their stated goal is to wipe Israel off the map. But don’t tell that to Joe Biden, who doesn’t want to upset the Mullahs in case it might hurt his increasingly remote reelection chances. The befuddled octogenarian president actually is demanding that European countries concerned about the Islamic Republic’s nuclear weapons program stand down and refrain from telling the truth—which is that Iran must never, ever get its hands on nuclear weaponry. In his desperate attempt to hold onto power, he’s even undermining two of our closest allies in the world, Britain and France, as the Wall Street Journal reports in an exclusive: Joe Biden is opposing a European plan to rebuke Iran for advances in its nuclear programme as Washington wants to avoid an escalation of tensions ahead of the US presidential election, diplomats involved in discussions have claimed. The Biden administration is said to be arguing against an effort by Britain and France to censure Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency’s member state board in early June, they added. While US officials deny lobbying against a resolution, the diplomats say the administration is pressing other countries to abstain in a censure vote, which is what Washington will do.

How can anyone possibly defend the Obama-Biden administration blocking the supposedly independent Justice Department from arresting Iranians in the U.S. who were involved in developing nuclear weapons? The administration was so consumed with getting the worthless Iranian deal with the tyrants who pledge death to America and death to Israel. Why would anyone believe them?

Obama State Dept blocked FBI from arresting supporters of Iran nuclear program in US: Emails The Obama-Biden State Department “actively interfered” to prevent the FBI from executing arrest warrants on individuals illegally in the United States who were allegedly supporting Iranian financial efforts to develop weapons of mass destruction, whistleblowers told Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson. But Grassley and Johnson received unclassified and legally protected whistleblower disclosures which they say show that “while the Obama-Biden administration publicly committed to ‘preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons by raising the cost of Iran’s defiance of the international community,’ then-Secretary of State John Kerry actively interfered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation executing arrest warrants on individuals in the U.S. illegally supporting Iranian efforts, including financial efforts, to develop weapons of mass destruction and its ballistic missile program.”

These actions correspond closely with Obama dictatorially ordering the Justice Department to allow drug-running terrorists from Iran to be above the law. How many people have died from drugs or terrorism because Obama was so despicable and dangerous?

Why didn’t the media care that Obama clearly abused his power when he dictatorially allowed terrorists to be above the law?

In its determination to secure a nuclear deal with Iran, the Obama administration derailed an ambitious law enforcement campaign targeting drug trafficking by the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, even as it was funneling cocaine into the United States, according to a POLITICO investigation.

And the Obama administration lied through the complicit media to get public support for the Iran deal. This is the same thing they did to get Obamacare passed. Isn’t it time that the media and other Democrats stopped pretending they care about the public being fed misinformation? They are major perpetrators of pure propaganda to get their agenda through. Sadly, most journalists just repeat what they are told, as long as it is Democrats spreading the intentional lies.

Specifically, the piece contends that the administration “largely manufactured” a dishonest narrative about the diplomacy surrounding the Iran nuclear deal — concluded in July 2015 and whose key provisions were implemented in January 2016 — in order to win public support for the agreement.

As long as Biden, Blinken, and Sullivan are involved, Iran seems to have nothing to worry about. As long as the Democrats’ goal is to destroy the oil, natural gas, and coal industries to pretend they can control the climate, prices will remain high.

This allows Russia and Iran to destroy their enemies. We are essentially funding both sides of the wars in the Mideast and Ukraine.

Whereas the administration continually lectures Israel, it is very soft on Iran, which is culpable for the October 7 attack.

But according to the media and other Democrats, the adults are back in the room, and the world is safer. Facts clearly haven’t mattered for a long time.

Image: Ninara via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.