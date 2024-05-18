What has Biden accomplished in his presidency? Devastation

Biden and his sycophants in the media sing his praises on a daily basis, pretending he has been an effective president.

In fact, all he has accomplished is desecration on every level.

From the moment he took office, he set out to destroy the country.

He began by shutting down the Keystone XL pipeline which cost about ten thousand pipeline jobs and thousands more support jobs.

He stopped the construction of the border wall and opened the border to as many as ten million migrants from all over the world.

Not surprisingly, crime is up in every city where these illegal entrants to the U.S. have been transported, often at our expense, in congregated numbers: New York City, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, San Diego, Boston and every city along the Southern border.

The demography of the nation has been irreparably altered. Diseases conquered long ago are back, brought by these migrants who long lacked and now expect free health care at taxpayer expense. Governors like Gavin Newsom of California are only too happy to further bankrupt their states to provide for them.

The sudden, careless withdrawal from Afghanistan was perhaps the biggest and most humiliating military blunder in U.S. history.

Left behind was Bagram air base now in China’s hands. Billions of dollars in state-of-the-art military equipment was relinquished to the Taliban and Biden still sends them money. He continues to send money to Iran which is funding Hezb'allah’s war against Israel. He sends money to Hamas, as vicious and barbaric a terrorist organization as Hezb'allah. Now he is “pausing” needed precision weapons for Israel.

Biden long ago sold out his country for money. He has long been the most corrupt member of Congress and has always used his position to enrich himself and his family. He has never worked to the benefit of his constituents or the American people. When all the truth is revealed, we will all know that Biden and his family are a criminal enterprise the rivals the Mafia for depth of corruption.

Despite the ruling by the SCOTUS, Biden continues to forgive billions of dollars in unpaid student loans, leaving it to the working people who did not go to college to pay for the deadbeats and wealthy upper middle class borrowers who did. Biden has no respect for any court that defies his unconstitutional agenda. The weaponization of the FBI and DOJ that began under Obama has escalated to the point they are tyrannous, third-world agencies of a corrupt regime. The lawfare they use to persecute Trump is reminiscent of Stalin, Venezuela's Chavez, or Brazil's Lula. They have mounted Maoist show trials, complete with struggle sessions. That is what the J6 persecutions and imprisonments are, Maoist. They mean to break those of us who oppose their anti-American communist goals.

The Biden regime also, for reasons that defy understanding, has relentlessly pushed transgenderism and all that that particularly pathetic form of mental illness entails – the mutilation of humans, many of them children. They promulgate this illness as actively as possible, subjecting the majority of traditional Americans, especially female students, to biological males in gyms, bathrooms and competitive sports. These “mandates,” which few states are fighting, have destroyed women’s sports programs; they have virtually erased female athletes. Women cannot beat biological males in any athletic endeavor. Soon, there will be no girls’ sports, only teams of trans men pretending to be female.

Then there is the imposition of nonsense movements like DEI, CRT (hardly new), ESG and the ever-expanding LGBT+++ dictates that must be recognized no matter how much damage these programs do a traditional, family-centered, once-civil society. Much of this is being force-fed to all students, K-12 despite the objections of parents. Such parents to this administration are domestic terrorists. Qualified students are being denied admission to once-great universities in order to accept less qualified and even wholly unqualified students who cannot succeed on merit but are given 'A' grades anyway. The recognition and elevation of merit and talent is now viewed as racist. Typically superior students, Asians and Jews for example, are systematically being discriminated against, depriving the country of the excellence we once took for granted from these what are now indoctrination factories.

They’ve all been ruined by leftist love of Marxism and the wokery that is cancel culture. No opposing opinions allowed on the campuses of today. The anti-Israel sentiment of the professoriate is truly disgusting as is their concomitant support of Hamas, a barbaric terrorist organization if there ever was one. The fact that Biden, too, supports Hamas over Israel is the last straw. There is no more a moral core in our so-called higher education or in this administration.

Biden got rich selling out America and he is still doing it. How else do we explain his proxy war against Russia using the Ukrainian people to do it. Half a million Ukrainian lives have been lost or injured. For what? To make our defense contractors and the members of Congress their lobbyists richer and richer. This war, like the war in Gaza, would never have begun if Trump had been in office. Biden and his incompetent cronies wanted these wars. The men and women sent to fight them are of no concern to them. They are in the business of war; it's a game to them. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent trip to Ukraine to promise Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, more billions that have yet to be approved by Congress, proves that. They do not give a moment’s thought to the dead Ukrainians and Russians due to their folly.

Biden drained our strategic oil reserve to keep gas prices momentarily low through midterms. He has yet to refill it.

The inflation caused by his administration’s and Congress’ irresponsible spending is destroying the lives of millions of American working families who now struggle to pay for groceries, health care, housing, electricity, insurance, as well as gasoline. What was Biden’s answer when asked about his inflation? He replied that “people have the money to spend.” He has no idea of the disaster he has caused or how it affects people. The debt is now $35 trillion and going up by a trillion dollars every 100 days! The nation is headed for an economic disaster of epic proportions. By the end of this year, the interest on that debt will exceed our national defense spending! All the money spent must be borrowed.

The administration and its propagandists in the media pretend that wind and solar are viable. They are not. They can only provide 4% of what is needed. EVs are proving to be a disaster as well. There are not now, nor will there likely be any time soon, enough electricity to charge the EVs the left demands we buy. Green energy is a pipe dream and/or a plot to keep us imprisoned in 15 minute cities, no cars allowed. That is their ultimate plan: We will own nothing and like it. They want travel restricted for all but themselves, the self-appointed elites. They are working on restricting meat, for us, but not for them, of course.

The Biden regime embraces what all the Soros-funded and elected DAs, prosecutors and AGs embrace, they who are committed to the soft-on-crime polices that puts violent criminals on the streets within hours of their arrest. Some on the left call this a form of reparations! This “restorative justice” is another pipe dream; it does not work. It permits, even encourages more crime for which, again, there are no consequences. While Alvin Bragg is pursuing Trump relentlessly for an invented misdemeanor, New York has become a mecca for criminals who have been given free rein to steal, mug, assault, rape and murder innocent civilians. This may well be the biggest tragedy of the Biden presidency! Criminals are protected, victims are thrown under the bus or even charged for the crime of defending themselves. The frequency with which violent felons are released to commit further crimes is the most egregious crime against civil society and is a stated policy of the Biden platform.

Much of the damage the Biden administration has done was begun long ago -- the Marxist takeover our universities, for example. The weaponization of the FBI, CIA and DOJ was kick-started during the Obama terms and shifted into high gear once Trump announced his candidacy for the presidency in 2015. It began with the Hillary-conceived Russia hoax and never stopped. These people, those who have participated in the movement to destroy Trump since then, are the public faces of evil. They shamelessly stole the 2020 election and rigged many of the 2022 midterms for their side -- in Arizona for sure. They are using lawfare to defeat him now but will not succeed. As the people become aware of the lawlessness that fuels the persecution of Trump, they are waking up to the criminality of the Biden family, the rest of the left and their useful idiots in the media.

Everything this version of the Democrat party has touched has done terrible damage to the nation. Nothing good has come from Biden’s term in office. Nothing. The illegitimate election of Joe Biden opened the door to evil and greater evils have slithered in with him. (h/t Baltasar Gracián). These people need to be stopped.

