The West’s hostage trap

Hamas is not unique in taking hostages, although its genocidal fury and the sheer number of hostages seized are unique. In fact, Venezuela, Iran, Iraq, Russia, Afghanistan, China, Syria, Haiti, North Korea, Somalia, the Philippines, and the Palestinian Authority are all pariah governments that take hostages for profit or political purposes. Using hostages for shields or as pawns in a negotiation is an exceptionally effective tactic in asymmetric warfare by a weak combatant against a moral one.

An adversary can turn Western values on its head by forcing the good guys to kill their own countrymen by engaging in war to recover them, by negotiating for the hostages, which creates a bargaining chip for an enemy that should have no ability to bargain, or by abandoning the fight and yielding to the enemy in the hope of recovering the hostages. Israel’s choosing the first option has subjected her to worldwide condemnation. Biden’s new redline is the protection of non-combatants but offers no solution for winning against an enemy that uses hostages to maximize collateral damage.

Once, Western nations recognized that there was a price to pay for stealing enemy civilians as pawns in war. Those days are gone. And because we no longer know where to assign moral blame for hostage-taking, it’s a factor in breaking apart Western civilization.

Since October 7, Israelis have been split between those wanting their loved ones back at any cost and the reality of how few hostages will be returned if Israel destroys Hamas, which should have a profound deterrent effect on future hostage-taking. Those who want the former also want to force Israel to lose the war.

The paradox of hostage-taking makes it unlike any other crime or act of war. When war or terrorism kills or maims, you can still find closure. However, wondering if your loved one is dead or alive, in pain or fear, and with the foreboding belief that they are not likely to come home alive, what could be worse?

Hostage-taking is the most emotional of crimes. Those close to the abductee are left feeling powerless, manipulated, and pawns in a larger game, a game they have no central part to play except to be victims. Whether a hostage taken in the October 7th Hamas raid or 276 young, primarily Christian girls taken by Boko Haram, the intent was both political and financial and sometimes for clan or tribal reasons.

Hostage-taking is simply terrorism by other means. The only way to fight terrorism is to eliminate them and never let them believe they can win with that tactic. To do otherwise encourages more acts of terrorism.

I fear that the mass hostage-taking in Israel signifies a new chapter in the history of taking hostages. Never before in modern history could a nation be beaten militarily by caving to hostage-takers. The decisions Israel undertook to save a small number of hostages must be weighed against the real possibility of losing the war (or calling it a draw) for the first time. You would hear the joyful screams of Muslims all over the world celebrating their victory while planning underway for the next October 7th if we do not learn our lesson and not reward the tactic.

Unless the practice of hostage-taking is beaten decisively, all our enemies will realize that a new trump card is in play. Who will be the next adversary to throw down that card? Only in the Bible (Matthew 5:5) do the strong not prevail.

God Bless America.

