Now a coffee ban? The WEF is eyeing coffee ...

Roughly 75% of Americans drink coffee every day.

That won’t be the case for long, apparently, if the elites at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, have their way.

Did anyone notice what they were talking about back in January during the 2024 World Economic Forum's Davos get-together?

During a recent WEF panel discussion, a reporter for Moneywise, in an item posted on Yahoo! Finance, reported that one speaker, some banker named Hubert Keller, remarked, “The coffee that we all drink emits between 15 and 20 tons of CO2 per ton of coffee.” Ominously, he added, “so we should all know that.”

Keller also noted, “Every time we drink coffee, we are basically putting CO2 into the atmosphere.”

What’s more, the production of coffee additives such as sugar and milk also puts large amounts of CO2 into the atmosphere.

While Keller didn’t overtly try to convince people to reduce or eschew their consumption of black gold, he must’ve had a reason for raising the topic.

In the aftermath of the pandemic, I now know that rulers and elites can, sadly, make regular folks believe -- and do -- just about anything.

They can tell them their job isn’t crucial. They can tell them they can’t go to the gym -- and can’t, in fact, leave their homes. They can tell them they can’t go to a loved one’s wedding or a family member’s funeral.

And they will be obeyed. In the future, the elites might be able to coerce folks into owning nothing -- and being happy about that fact. They might even be able to convince people to “eat ze bugs.”

But telling people to give up coffee will be a deal breaker, a bridge too far.

It’s not gonna happen.

Some folks I know would rather give up breathing than coffee. They can vax us up and lock us down … but we’ll never give up our morning coffee. Or afternoon and evening coffee, in many cases. The internal combustion engine may go the way of the dodo and dinosaur, but, as long as there are people, there will always be a Starbucks, Caribou Coffee, Peet's -- or future equivalent -- gracing every city, ‘burb, township, and hamlet across the fruited plain. We need our liquid energy.

So, raise your cup o' java and say it with me now: “No coffee? No way!!”

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License