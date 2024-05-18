Gay ‘Dr. Who’ actor may have driven away half the show’s audience

In 1963, the BBC debuted Dr. Who, a show about an earth-friendly alien who zooms around time and space in his “Tardis,” a spaceship disguised as a 1960s-era police callbox. In every episode, he has exciting adventures with his female sidekick and often saves mankind from bad aliens. The original show was retired in 1983, only to be rebooted in 2005. Along the way, the Doctor periodically “regenerated,” allowing new actors to replace the old ones. The latest regeneration is a woke, black, gay guy. When audiences felt he failed in Dr. Who-ness, he told them not to watch...and it appears that 50% of them promptly turned off their sets.

Dr. Who has always been a leftist show because it’s a BBC production. It routinely castigates Christianity, capitalism, and guns (although it’s perfectly willing to have the good guys take up arms and kill in defense of saving England). However, of late, the show decided to take a dive into the sexual aspect of cultural Marxism. When one of the most popular Dr. Who actors returned to the show for a 60th anniversary special, the BBC inserted transgenderism into the plot:

Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary special clarifies the pronouns of the Doctor after Jodie Whittaker’s regeneration. After being called out for assuming the creature’s pronouns, the Doctor asks Beep the Meep what pronouns to use. The Meep says that, rather than using pronouns, the Meep uses the definite article in conjunction with the creature’s name. The Doctor says, “I do that too,” providing a definitive answer to how the Doctor uses labels after regenerating as both a masculine-presenting and feminine-presenting Time Lord.

Given that editorial direction, it was inevitable that Dr. Who would eventually be gay. Mizero Ncuto Gatwa, the latest Dr. Who, is a black man, born in Rwanda and partially raised in Scotland. Here’s the trailer:

Aside from that nice Rwandan-Scottish accent, you should have noticed two things watching that trailer. First, Gatwa couldn’t look more gay...which the actor is. Second, did you notice the Disney+ logo in the lower right-hand corner of the video? Yup. Dr. Who is now part of the Disney franchise and Disney went straight to the LGBTQ corner of the room, not only casting Gatwa, but also casting Jinkx Monsoon, a drag queen.

For Gatwa, his gayness is centrally important to his take on Dr. Who, along with other leftist shibboleths:

Davies is keenly aware that we live in dark, challenging times, and he wants the series to reflect that with pointed references to political topics including abortion and LGBTQ+ rights. “Attacks on drag queens ... We just see the waves coming. And obviously, that's my world,” says Davies, a gay man who frequently makes television about queer characters. “I will always have something to say about that.”

Dr. Who fans were less enthused than Gatwa about seeing the venerable show used as a platform for cultural Marxism. However, Gatwa was unperturbed. Indeed, he sees his casting in a show that generations of children have enjoyed as a great groomi... er, educational opportunity:

“I think if you’re 6 years old, you don’t care — not at all,” he says. “But nonetheless, as the world darkens — and I do think the world is darkening around queer rights — there is a joy and a celebration, and there’s a community. Whether you’re 12 years old and just beginning to work out who you are, 62 years old and you’ve never been who you are, or 61 years old like I am and beginning to worry about where we are in society — there is a hero out there cutting his way through the universe, looking damn good in his suits and doing it with a laugh and a smile.”

And for those who aren’t onboard with having yet another Disney show turned into a forum for LGBTQ+ advocacy, Gatwa was clear: “Don’t watch. Turn off the TV. Go and touch grass, please, for God’s sake.” Drag queen Jinkx Monsoon had the same message, opining that, “if we lose some of the transphobic ones, don’t let the door hit you on the way out!”

It turns out a lot of people took Gatwa’s and Monsoon’s advice—50% of the audience to be precise:

Unfortunately for them, that’s exactly what’s happened, with viewership for the last two episodes down 50%. The first episode last week, “Space Babies,” drew 2.6 million viewers. The second episode, “The Devil’s Chord” drew just 2.4 million. By comparison, the debut episode back in December boasted 4.7 million viewers (which itself was actually the lowest rated Doctor Who premiere since 1963). Only a single episode from 2017 (‘The Eaters of Light’ — 2.89M) comes close to sinking as low as the ratings are now, in terms of viewership in the last eight years.

Back in the day, everything that Mr. Walt Disney touched turned to gold. Lately, everything that the Walt Disney Corporation touches turns to dross. I’m sad to see a once lovely company commit seppuku this way, but I’m even more happy to see that most people are still resistant to the non-stop drumbeat trying to tell us that homosexuality or so-called “transgenderism” are normal, happy lifestyles. They’re not.

There will always be homosexuals and sexually confused people (usually a result of parenting issues and abuse), and a humane society does not persecute them. However, as ordinary people look at what’s happening when homosexuality and its subsets are moved from the fringes of society to the center, they realize that this sexuality should not be either a societal norm or a goal.—and the Dr. Who audience is leading the way.

