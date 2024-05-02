UCLA turned into a pigpen by pro-Hamas protestors

Royce Hall sits as the crown-jewel edifice of the sprawling and pristine UCLA campus in west Los Angeles.

Now, as cops sweep them out, it's pretty clear that pro-Hamas protestors had turned the building into their personal pig-sty.

It's disgusting.

Look at the pictures of what they did to this historic building:

Royce Hall was left covered in graffiti after police cleared the encampment. Phrases painted on the walls included "Divest from genocide" and "Free Gaza." pic.twitter.com/tK1ZzVt7Te — Daily Bruin (@dailybruin) May 2, 2024

...and take the video tours:

UCLA 🚨: I was able to get inside the Pro Palestine encampment tonight. This video shows the complete inside layout, tents that include medical, food and sleeping quarters, and members FORTIFYING the makeshift perimeter barriers as police set to enter the area. pic.twitter.com/YJBNufdNrT — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) May 2, 2024

UCLA 🚨: Police breach hallway barricade to clear the area of protestors and barricades. Arrests being made. pic.twitter.com/rDmRiHp3vz — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) May 2, 2024

It's like these punks were never taught to pick up after themselves, to clean their rooms. And like overgrown toddlers, they revel in how big a mess they can make.

There's no reason a protest, if it's as peaceful as the organizers claims, can't clean up after themselves. Trump supporters do it all the time.

This is a total junkyard which will likely take tens of thousands, or more, to clean up and restore, and calls for accountability from the organizers. If an event holder can be fined for damage to a hotel room from 'guests,' so can these punks, whose protest was declared illegal.

This is what it had looked like before:

Royce Hall is UCLA’s most iconic and recognizable building, a landmark that houses a beautiful concert hall and so much more. Tonight, because of UCLA/Newsom’s selfish negligence, it lays in ruins - severely vandalized inside and outside, many millions of dollars in damage that… https://t.co/IvFfstU6NH pic.twitter.com/I1bemQPo3Y — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) May 2, 2024

It's so pristine and photogenic that the graduating seniors have a tradition of taking their pictures around the ornate pillars and arches as a splendid backdrop. My niece graduated from UCLA last year and took a lovely photo of herself in her graduation robes with this building as the scenic backdrop, looking happy and content in her achievement.

Other kids take pictures like this (My niece did this kind, too.):

Royce Hall at UCLA also happens to be where EVERY UCLA graduate takes their graduation photos such as this one. It had been absolutely gorgeous, with intricate fixtures and a classical look. Now, with graduation so close, that’ll likely be impossible. https://t.co/IOruJpVkE7 pic.twitter.com/WoSEXrTQwv — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) May 2, 2024

I doubt the current graduating class will get such an opportunity, unless they like garbage dumps in the backgrounds of the photos marking their milestones. Maybe they should take these photos anyway, given what a UCLA diploma is getting to be worth as losers rule the roost.

It's so infuriating, because California has so few historic places of note. They couldn't pick up after themselves? They had to leave the place a pigpen?

UCLA is an interesting place, actually, an odd mix of pop culture and California heritage, fast food, often strong academics, and the world's cheesiest rah-rah college football games. I remember leaving a serious lecture on Latin American literature one Friday night for the parking lot, crossing the big lawn, and accidentally bumping into a Friday night football game, that floored me with its excess display of consumer culture. Maybe it was the lecture which left me in a serious frame of mind, I just remember being kind of shell-shocked at the sights and sounds of it.

It's also the home of wokesterliness, with emerging scolds like these dating from 2015. Here's a picture I took just ahead of Cinco de Mayo:

And I remember a lecture I attended with Angela Davis at Royce Hall around the same time where I first heard her calls to defund the police and end all prisons. I wrote an editorial about it for Investor's Business Daily here.

Well, now it's come full circle with this garbage dump the politically correct punks have turned the college into.

What it shows is a fundamental disrespect for the college and its values, rendering it not only degraded by these protestors' presence, and the nuttery preached in some of the classrooms, along with the weak response from the administration, but a smelly, unsightly, mess. That's who they are now.

If these clowns aren't suspended or expelled, there will be no end to it, this will become the standard. If they are suspended by reinstated, the terms of that must include cleaning up what they trashed, with custodians handing them mops, brooms, disinfectant and dump trucks to fix what they wrecked. They also ought to be billed for the cost of destroyed furniture and windows, to restore the outer beauty of the campus and render the university credible again.

Image: Twitter screen shot