May 2, 2024

Interior secretary Deb Haaland has no idea if ‘trash on the federal lands along the border’ is an issue because she’s never been there

By Olivia Murray

Deb Haaland, secretary for the Department of the Interior, has never been to the southern border, but that doesn’t mean she’s not qualified to make serious political decisions affecting this nation and its people—because, like (previously) never-been-to-the-border-either-border-czar Kamala Harris, Haaland’s been hired by Joe Biden.

During a congressional hearing yesterday, Wisconsin Republican Tom Tiffany asked Haaland if “trash on the federal lands along the border” was an issue, but like all bureaucrats, she’s completely ignorant, replying, “Congressman, I have not been to the border, so I couldn’t tell you that.”

Okay, so we’ve got another clueless bureaucrat on our hands (what’s new?), so allow me to help her out, and I say this with as much emphasis as humanly possible: Migrants and their littering/polluting/careless/inconsiderate attitudes are a colossal problem.

Here are the rest of the details, from a New York Post report:

Tiffany revealed that Bureau of Land Management (BLM) officials told him in February at least 193 tons of garbage had been collected on the US-Mexico border in fiscal year 2021.

But the Interior Department, which both oversees the BLM and manages federal lands, allocated $0 for the clean-up efforts in its annual budget.

‘One of your priorities is conserving natural resources,’ Tiffany told Haaland. ‘Is dumping 193 tons of garbage on our federal lands conserving our natural resources?’

‘Clearly not,’ Haaland acknowledged.

Each migrant discards between six and eight pounds of garbage as they enter America, according to a report from the conservative Heritage Foundation, adding campfires and illegal trails from crossings can also destroy natural habitats.

More than 7.6 million migrants have been apprehended illegally crossing the southern border into the US since Biden took office, Customs and Border Protection data show.

Below are a few reminders of what the American landscape looks like after the illegals have been through:

And:

And:

And:

And, don’t forget the rape trees, where cartels litter children’s undergarments in the branches, and leave used condoms and bottles of lube strewn across the ground:

‘Despicable’ doesn’t suffice.

The illegal invasion being spurred on by the Democrats and their voters, and sustained by cowardly Republicans, is destroying our culture, our system of government, our solvency, our future, and even our landscape too.

Deb Haaland, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons, cropped

Image: Public domain, cropped.

