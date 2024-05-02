Interior secretary Deb Haaland has no idea if ‘trash on the federal lands along the border’ is an issue because she’s never been there

Deb Haaland, secretary for the Department of the Interior, has never been to the southern border, but that doesn’t mean she’s not qualified to make serious political decisions affecting this nation and its people—because, like (previously) never-been-to-the-border-either-border-czar Kamala Harris, Haaland’s been hired by Joe Biden.

During a congressional hearing yesterday, Wisconsin Republican Tom Tiffany asked Haaland if “trash on the federal lands along the border” was an issue, but like all bureaucrats, she’s completely ignorant, replying, “Congressman, I have not been to the border, so I couldn’t tell you that.”

Okay, so we’ve got another clueless bureaucrat on our hands (what’s new?), so allow me to help her out, and I say this with as much emphasis as humanly possible: Migrants and their littering/polluting/careless/inconsiderate attitudes are a colossal problem.

Here are the rest of the details, from a New York Post report:

Tiffany revealed that Bureau of Land Management (BLM) officials told him in February at least 193 tons of garbage had been collected on the US-Mexico border in fiscal year 2021. But the Interior Department, which both oversees the BLM and manages federal lands, allocated $0 for the clean-up efforts in its annual budget. ‘One of your priorities is conserving natural resources,’ Tiffany told Haaland. ‘Is dumping 193 tons of garbage on our federal lands conserving our natural resources?’ ‘Clearly not,’ Haaland acknowledged. … Each migrant discards between six and eight pounds of garbage as they enter America, according to a report from the conservative Heritage Foundation, adding campfires and illegal trails from crossings can also destroy natural habitats. More than 7.6 million migrants have been apprehended illegally crossing the southern border into the US since Biden took office, Customs and Border Protection data show.

Below are a few reminders of what the American landscape looks like after the illegals have been through:

Eagle Pass,Texas. This is what you don’t see on TV. As migrants cross the river into America, they take off all of their wet clothing Leaving clothing and supplies everywhere! Crossing the river, they put a dry pair of clothing in a black trash bag. Cross, change and there off! pic.twitter.com/k8fQv8Bl9u — Brooke shirley (@Brookerteejones) April 24, 2024

And:

Biden met with climate activists today. Its only a matter of time before this group starts their threatening and dangerous protests. Let's not overlook the Biden CA migrant sewer sludge in US waters, and massive Biden trash at CA, TX and AZ borders pic.twitter.com/4EaXB81122 — Ronda Yerman : ) (@ronda_yerman) April 24, 2024

And:

California Southern border garbage left behind from all of the migrants crossing into America! Clothes, shoes and Travel plans litter the ground! pic.twitter.com/bQciOzH02V — Brooke shirley (@Brookerteejones) March 11, 2024

And:

Where are the Environmentalist? The illegal migrants crossing our border don't care about our country, throwing garbage on the ground instead of the garbage cans. Now there is funding to pay people to come and pick up trash everyday in and around Lukeville, AZ. The contractors… pic.twitter.com/QnUDoQiKrX — MAGA IFB (@Wills2024) December 29, 2023

And, don’t forget the rape trees, where cartels litter children’s undergarments in the branches, and leave used condoms and bottles of lube strewn across the ground:

Yuma, AZ. Condoms, lube and kids cloths dumped on American soil right before these monsters turn themselves in to BP! Democrats say supporting open borders is compassionate! Tell that to the kids that are being sold by the cartels and raped!@RealAmVoicehttps://t.co/vWE9zO0gro pic.twitter.com/UWEKy9Lo8P — Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) March 16, 2021

‘Despicable’ doesn’t suffice.

The illegal invasion being spurred on by the Democrats and their voters, and sustained by cowardly Republicans, is destroying our culture, our system of government, our solvency, our future, and even our landscape too.

