Trump explains the secret behind his astonishing emotional resilience

If you’re an American of a certain age, you remember a commercial for a toy called “Weebles.” Weebles were little, egg-shaped figures, and the slogan was “Weebles wobble, but they don’t fall down.” I often think of that slogan when I look at Donald Trump’s remarkable emotional resilience in the face of the slings and arrows the Democrats have relentlessly hurled at him since he rode down that golden escalator. No matter how they push him around, he bounces back...and he explained the other day why that is.

In the Art of the Deal, Trump had had revealed that his response to attacks, always, is to fight back. This is a man who never backs down, no matter what, despite knowing that there are risks to this tactic:

When people treat me badly or unfairly or try to take advantage of me, my general attitude, all my life, has been to fight back very hard. The risk is you’ll make a bad situation worse, and I certainly don’t recommend this approach to everyone. But my experience is that if you’re fighting for something you believe in — even if it means alienating some people along the way — things usually work out for the best in the end.

Being a fighter is powerful, but it doesn’t mean that constantly fighting won’t make a person angry and embittered instead of ebullient and optimistic. Trump, however, while attacking his opponents in the Biden administration and the media, has remained a remarkably cheerful, happy person.

Image: Donald Trump by Gage Skidmore. CC BY-SA 2.0.

This is extraordinary given the war the progressive Democrat establishment (with significant help from RINOs and other Uniparty types) has waged against him. Trump has the honor of being the only president who has been impeached twice, who has been the subject of two sex trials, and who is the ongoing object of attempts to imprison him for non-crimes. And yet, like the Weeble, Trump will not fall down. (Or, to use another commercial analogy, he is that Energizer Bunny who keeps “going and going and going.”)

So, what’s Trump’s secret? It turns out that he’s a deeply philosophical man, although he presents that philosophy in basic terms. No academic jargon or psychobabble for Trump. He simply accepts the world as it comes:

The former president added that he doesn’t let his legal troubles bother him too much. “If you care too much, you tend to choke. And in a way, I don’t care. It’s just you know, life is life,” he said.

There it is. If Trump were given to quoting the Bible, he might have said, “Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.” (Matthew 6:34.) At a visceral level, Trump understands that you take each day as it comes, dealing with that day’s needs and not worrying too much about the next day.

Again, this is astonishing. Every nation should be led by a man who loves it as passionately as Trump loves America and who has the emotional resources to stand up to the forces arrayed against him without becoming downhearted, bitter, or defeatist.

In his own way, Trump truly is a great man.