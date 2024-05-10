Solar panel manufacturers in the West close without government intervention—they just can’t compete with China’s slave labor and coal-fired energy

If only the absolute necessity of slave labor and “dirty” energy to compete in the solar panel marketplace were enough to convince the progressive Democrats that this isn’t a viable or ethical industry! Wishful thinking, I know.

If you’ve noticed, there are a few topics I tend to gravitate toward, one of which is the “clean” and “renewable” energy scam, for several reasons: one, because of the nauseating waste of real dollars we either earn, or pay for through devaluation; two, because it’s a conspicuous bait-and-switch for global communism, which I utterly loathe; three, because of the severity of the environmental destruction these schemes cause; and four, because the uneducated and ignorant arguments from the advocates of such initiatives is such an insult to anyone with a brain, I just can’t stand to bite my tongue—you don’t get to be that stupid and feel that superior without someone reminding you every so often of your place at the bottom of the intellectual totem pole.

So here am I again, with a hat tip to my friend John for sending me this story via the Jo Nova blog: German solar panel manufacturers are dropping like flies because without government intervention (taxpayer dollars), they can’t compete against China:

About 90% of solar panels installed in Germany come from China, and earlier this year one of the last solar panel manufacturers closed in Germany. Last week, what was left of the industry begged for mercy (and subsidies) which they didn’t get. Now another German solar panel manufacturer has closed down.

So why can’t Germany compete against China? Well, it’s a communist regime unbound by asinine agreements to cripple their own economy—China saturated the solar panel supply because it uses slave labor and “dirty” energy to get its product to the market in the most cost-effective way possible, human casualties be darned:

For some cruel reason German factories which are close to their customers, can’t compete with distant foreign factories which have access to slave labor, fossil fueled shipping and cheap coal fired electricity? … China generates 60% of its electricity with coal, while Germany uses 32% coal, and 30% solar-and-wind power. What should Germany do, bring back coal, or get some slaves? … Solar panels are now in the ‘top five’ worst slave industries in the world, yet still barely any of the morality-police care. They’re apparently too busy atoning for slavery they didn’t cause that doesn’t exist anymore to worry about slaves that are alive today.

Well, outside of bringing back coal or rounding up some slaves, there is a third option….

Now, while the mockery has been fun (it always is), the joke’s really on we the people (basically always true too) because these German solar panel companies, with failed products and business models, aren’t actually closing for good—they’re just packing up and heading for warmer water, aka a more favorable political climate. Care to wager a guess where that might be?

Well where else but the good ol’ U. S. of A, where corporate welfare handouts enrich even the most worthless “business” schemes of which you’ve ever heard; from Reuters last month:

Losing hope of rescue, some European solar firms head to US European governments due to move to support their solar power manufacturers this week will be too late to stop solar panel maker Meyer Burger packing up a German factory to send production to the United States. The plant in Freiberg in eastern Germany closed in mid-March with the loss of 500 jobs, as the Swiss-listed firm joined a growing list of European renewable energy manufacturing factories shutting down or moving. In the past year, at least 10 have said they are in financial difficulties.

Thought that economic refugeeism only referred to people? Well brace yourself, because here comes the stampede of failing corporations too.

Hat tip: John McMahon, Kolonga, Qld Australia.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.