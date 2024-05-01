The United States of California

Many people erroneously assume all Californians smoke woke. That’s not true! There are still a lot of Patriots in the once-Golden State—just not enough of us. We try hard, but we can’t move the political needle, so the legislative craziness continues unabated.

According to the Public Policy Institute of California, registration in the state is:

Democrats 46.9%

Republicans 23.8%

NPP/Decline to state 22.5%

Even with many former Republicans who registered as third-party voters but still vote red, the data show that, while we’re still here, there simply aren’t enough of us to move the dial. There are not enough Patriots who know there are only two genders, that the southern border should be shut, and that slave reparations are a stupid idea.

No wonder that, even for the Democrat majority, the gorgeous weather and scenery still aren’t enough to compensate for ridiculous housing prices, ridiculous tax rates, ridiculous crime, ridiculous legislation, and a ridiculous governor. So, they abandon California and move to a red state.

It’s sort of like an updated theme song to The Beverly Hillsbillies:

Come and listen to a story about Californian named Jed

A poor Los Angeleno, barely kept his family fed,

And then one day he was shopping for some food,

And up through the parking lot came a carjacking dude.

Steal that black and gold Hyundai.

Well, the first thing you know ol Jed’s without a car,

Kinfolk said “Jed move away from there, move far”

Said “Florida is the place you ought to be”

So they loaded up the truck and moved to Tallahassee.

Florida, that is.

Low taxes, no sanctuary cities!

To give you an idea of what a permanent Democrat majority means for the once Golden state, here is my synopsis of the stories reported in the April 24-30 Epoch Times’ weekly California print section:

The Feces Streets of San Francisco – A senate panel killed a bipartisan bill that would have banned homeless camps on city streets when shelter space is available. (Even a sane bipartisan bill couldn’t make it to the floor for a vote.)

– A senate panel killed a bill that would have banned homeless camps on city streets when shelter space is available. (Even a sane bipartisan bill couldn’t make it to the floor for a vote.) A Fistful of Business Dollars – Senate Bill 1272 would require businesses to give cash to anyone who has their gift card but prefers cash if the balance is less than $25. (With skyrocketing robberies, businesses love the idea of keeping more cash on hand.)

– Senate Bill 1272 would require businesses to give cash to anyone who has their gift card but prefers cash if the balance is less than $25. (With skyrocketing robberies, businesses love the idea of keeping more cash on hand.) Gone With the Sanity – Senate Bill 1403 would create the California American Freedmen Affairs Agency to assist with determining eligibility for reparations. (When California entered the union in 1850 it was as a FREE state, but let’s give money to people who were never slaves from people who were never slaveholders.)

– Senate Bill 1403 would create the California American Freedmen Affairs Agency to assist with determining eligibility for reparations. (When California entered the union in 1850 it was as a FREE state, but let’s give money to people who were never slaves from people who were never slaveholders.) Sister City Act – San Francisco is suing Oakland over the latter’s airport name change. (Guess all the Bay City’s other problems have been resolved.)

– San Francisco is suing Oakland over the latter’s airport name change. (Guess all the Bay City’s other problems have been resolved.) Panic in Needle Park – Santa Monica leaders and residents want Los Angeles County health officials to stop their needle exchange program. (Who doesn’t want their kids playing in parks filled with dirty needles?)

– Santa Monica leaders and residents want Los Angeles County health officials to stop their needle exchange program. (Who doesn’t want their kids playing in parks filled with dirty needles?) The Towering Inferno – Californians are having trouble finding and/or affording homeowners fire insurance coverage, and this includes some fire stations. (Guess there’ll be lots of barbecues this summer.)

– Californians are having trouble finding and/or affording homeowners fire insurance coverage, and this includes some fire stations. (Guess there’ll be lots of barbecues this summer.) Good to the Last Drop – Assembly Bill 2066 would ban one of the three ways coffee is decaffeinated. (I don’t care how the coffee is decafed, just give me some java!)

– Assembly Bill 2066 would ban one of the three ways coffee is decaffeinated. (I don’t care how the coffee is decafed, just give me some java!) Sex, Lies, Videotape and California – Senate Bill 1435 would have required school districts to restrict books with sexual content in elementary and middle schools. It was killed in the Senate Education Committee. (Probably killed by the same nincompoops that think there are 132 genders.)

Speaking of “killed,” there was also good news in the California section. Legislation that would have expanded California’s liberal end-of-life law was withdrawn. Since my husband is hiding the butter knives until after the November election, he welcomed the news.

I can’t wait to read this week’s California section, as it’s sure to share more about Gov. Gavin “Hair Gel” Newsome proclaiming April as Arab Heritage Month.

Before you laugh at the insanity of Newsom’s California, consider that if we don’t win the House, Senate, and White House in November, our beloved constitutional republic will morph into a radical socialist nation. No matter where in America you live, you will be in the United States of California.

Robin M. Itzler is a regular contributor to American Thinker. She can be reached at PatriotNeighbors@yahoo.com.