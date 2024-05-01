OnlyFans girl reveals she spread paid ‘political propaganda’ for the Democrats, Afroman drops a brilliant ‘Hunter Got High’ parody

While the Bidenites fork out cash to e-thots and queers, support for President Trump swells naturally, and hilariously.

A day or so ago, I came across a report in which an OnlyFans personality alleged that she’d been previously paid to spread “political propaganda” on behalf of Joe Biden and the Democrat agenda—now, I was too grossed out in the moment thinking about grody ol’ Joe interacting with a young OF girl, so I refrained from diving into the details.

Yet, in the context of a new musical parody that just dropped I’ve decided to address it, because when you juxtapose Biden’s “supporters” with Trump’s, it’s a stark contrast.

Here are the details, via an item at the New York Post on Monday:

An OnlyFans creator and TikTok star has claimed she was paid to spread ‘political propaganda’ for the Biden administration on social media — and that she was asked to hide the fact it was advertising. Farha Khalidi said she’d been asked to help boast about then-Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to her tens of thousands of social media followers after Brown Jackson was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Biden. ‘I was doing full-on political propaganda,’ the social media personality said during a recent podcast interview with commentator Richard Hanania.

Of course, the revelation is not surprising. Biden is such a disgrace—showers with his own daughter at an age that’s beyond “appropriate” (Ashley Biden’s words, not mine) and is identified as “Pedo Peter” in his own son’s contact list—and his record so surreally abysmal, his only “credibility” comes when he hitches himself to another.

In fact, Biden has so little organic support, tapping “popular” and well-known personalities and paying them to promote his campaign is his modus operandi: He’s routinely called upon social media “influencers” and Hollywood faces to market him with the entertainment-obsessed younger voters. Without paid support, he has almost none.

Now Trump on the other hand….

As someone who doesn’t listen to hip-hop/rap music (I’m rarely a fan), I almost missed that Afroman dropped an adaptation of his “Because I Got High” hit—it was the quintessential stoner’s anthem, and I’ve never been a stoner—but boy oh boy, was I glad that I stumbled upon “Hunter Got High” because it’s totally genius mockery, and a prime piece of parody.

Here’s the music video’s opening clip:

Is hip-hop/rap gonna save us all?



Because this is absolutely brilliant. pic.twitter.com/9rXGZqWfcB — Olivia Murray (@americaliv1) April 30, 2024

For the full version (and I urge you to watch it because the lyrics are utterly incredibly), see below:

While the Democrat shills at Newsweek sought to discredit Afroman’s work over Hunter Biden’s “alleged” drug use—the loser admitted on national television to smoking old cheese bits from his dirty carpet because he thought it was crack, but okay—the outlet also reported this:

Afroman said: ‘Some people are above the law while regular people have to obey it. When you lay the facts out about Hunter, it’s just a little funny, so we wrote a parody song to have fun with life and politics.’

What a nice and diplomatic way of putting it. The article also noted this:

At the time of publishing, the video of the song, released by Baste Records, had racked up over 800,000 views on YouTube and had reached number three on the iTunes video chart.

(As an aside, I applaud Afroman’s persistence in holding the cops who raided his house, ate his food, and allegedly stole his cash, to account.)

It’s a stunning contrast: Biden’s band of misfits, almost all of whom are perverse self-centered braggarts, compensated to sell their name and platform for a small fee, and Trump’s army of sacrificial supporters, behind him because they believe in a good, free, and prosperous America.

(Afroman is hoping that he might get to perform his new hit at some Trump rallies, and I am absolutely tickled just thinking about it.)

So yes, the nation is going to hell in a handbasket for now, but the rebellious spirit of the patriots is intact and resolute; pot-smoking hip-hop artists and rappers saving America was not on my bingo card, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to see what comes next.

