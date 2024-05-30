The Jewish problem

The insurgent left’s bid to gain autocratic political control is based in its disingenuous social structural fabrication which defines society as being composed of oppressed and oppressor factions. The oppressed — subjugated, marginalized, disenfranchised — must wreak revenge upon the oppressors — white, patriarchal, capitalists — to achieve an equitable and just society. Their tools are many: youth indoctrination, media propaganda, the DIE initiative, cancel culture, lawfare. The insurgent left leads the army of the oppressed in vanquishing the oppressors.

Since recorded time, Jews have been the oppressed targets of anti-Semitism. Persecution of Jews is traceable back to the times of Alexander the Great, through the Roman Empire, through the expulsion of Jews from many Western European countries in medieval times, through the “Final Solution” of the Third Reich, to its current penetrance notably in the West. The recent pro-Hamas/anti-Israeli campus protests, not only in the U.S. but in many European countries as well, bear vivid testimony to on-going flagrant anti-Semitism. Anti-Judaism is not limited to academia. The MSM bewails Islamophobia but is silent on anti-Semitism. Our progressive administration waffles over U.S. military aid to Israel.

If the leftist insurgency derives its raison d’être and moral certitude from advocacy of the oppressed, and if Jews are the quintessentially oppressed, why are these insurgents so demonstrably anti-Semitic?

Firstly, leftist power brokers view the oppressed as those who must remain oppressed, looking to them for purpose and guidance. Should the minions be capable of, or encouraged to, shed the cloak of oppression through their own resilience and perseverance, the army of the oppressed would dwindle to fragmented stragglers incapable of sustaining a successful assault on the oppressors. Jews, who historically put their oppression in the rear view mirror and climb by their own bootstraps to prosperity, throw a monkey wrench in the radical left’s grand scheme. Such self-empowerment can simply not be condoned.

Secondly, and perhaps more egregious, is that in extracting themselves from the shackles of oppression and going AWOL from the army of the oppressed, they are capable of rising by their own self-determination from their status as the quintessentially oppressed to the quintessential oppressors — white, patriarchal, capitalists.

Their very ascendancy out of the ranks of the oppressed, made worse by then joining the ranks of the oppressors, is simply intolerable for the leftists. Such behavior must be condemned. Blacks and Hispanics be warned.

