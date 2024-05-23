The illusion of the two-state solution

What many people do not realize is that the Palestinians do not, in reality, want a two-state solution. Not at all! What they want is a “one-state solution,” all of which will be Palestinian, with Israel eradicated from the map.

Here is what I anticipate: if the two-state solution is implemented, and there is a Palestinian state, it will not be long before the Palestinians continue with their terrorist acts and aggression against Israel because that is the nature of the beast. And then the whole world will know that it is not peace that they pursue.

Personally, I cringe every time I hear naïve politicians from the West talk about how the two-state solution will bring peace in the Middle East. Spain, Norway, and Ireland are the latest engaging in this folly. All they need to do is familiarize themselves with 30 centuries of actual history to understand the opposite.

The root of the problem lies in the fundamental refusal of many Palestinian leaders to recognize Israel's right to exist as a Jewish state. Historical precedents show repeated rejections of peace offers that included a Palestinian state alongside Israel. These offers were turned down not because they lacked concessions, but because they included the existence of Israel itself.

The Oslo Accords in the 1990s brought hope for a two-state solution, but the subsequent increase in terrorism and violence revealed a stark reality: factions within the Palestinian leadership and society are committed to the destruction of Israel rather than peaceful coexistence. This is evidenced by the continued indoctrination of hate and violence in educational materials and public rhetoric within Palestinian territories.

Western politicians often overlook these realities, advocating for a two-state solution without addressing the underlying issues. Their possibly well-meaning but definitely misguided efforts ignore the historical and ideological contexts that fuel the conflict. They fail to recognize that peace cannot be achieved simply through territorial concessions or diplomatic agreements.

Instead, a realistic approach to peace must start with acknowledging these hard truths. It requires a fundamental change in the Palestinian leadership's ideology and actions, moving away from the goal of eliminating Israel toward genuine coexistence. It also requires the international community to hold Palestinian leaders accountable for promoting violence and rejecting peace.

Only by confronting these realities can we hope to find a path to true and lasting peace in the Middle East. The dream of a peaceful two-state solution will remain an illusion as long as one side is committed to the destruction of the other. It is time for the world to recognize this and act accordingly.

Or an alternative solution is for Israel to move the entire population of Gaza into the Sinai of Egypt, since that nation is rumored to have been quietly providing arms to the Hamas terrorists. What better remedy could there be than to transplant those terrorists into their host financier nation? That would open up high-end beachfront property in the renovated Gaza Strip.

Jerry McGlothlin serves as the CEO of Special Guests, a publicity agency known for representing guests dedicated to helping preserve and advance our Constitutional Republic and maintaining a Judeo-Christian ethic.

Image via Pexels.