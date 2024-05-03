Taliban seeks to diversify Afghanistan’s economy, plans to ‘revive’ tourism

It didn’t come from The Babylon Bee, but Breitbart News:

Taliban Seeks to Encourage Tourism in Afghanistan The Taliban junta is putting some effort into reviving tourism in Afghanistan, which seemed like an unlikely vacation getaway even before a band of hardcore Islamist fanatics took control of the country in 2021. The Associated Press (AP) on Tuesday marveled that Afghanistan does have a functional tourism industry, even though its current rulers are ‘pariahs on the global stage, largely because of their restrictions on women and girls.’

Don’t you just love the AP? No mention of why the Taliban is a global pariah, or what “restrictions” exactly that the group imposes upon the female sex, but nonetheless, the report was eye-opening, because I never knew that Afghanistan had a tourism industry, like at all. Last time I heard about tourists anywhere near Afghanistan was the story about the D.C. Progs who were murdered by ISIS terrorists in Tajikistan; Jay Austin and Lauren Geogehan were biking across the world to:

[P]rove ‘Evil is a make-believe concept we’ve invented to deal with the complexities of fellow humans holding values and beliefs and perspectives different than our own[.]

Unfortunately, evil isn’t make-believe concept (as Ausstin and Geogehan tragically learned) , so let me be the first to say, I will not be taking the Taliban up on its gracious offer to experience Afghanistan as a tourist—first of all because I like my head exactly where it is, and I’m not sure there’s a worse culture than the one that pervades almost the entirety of Afghanistan. Honor killings? Bacha Bazi? This, from 2016?

An Army Green Beret will stay in uniform after an extraordinarily public fight to save his career following an incident in which he violated military policy by beating up an Afghan police commander who was sexually abusing a boy. … At issue was a 2011 altercation that [Sgt. 1st Class Charles] Martland and a Green Beret officer had with the Afghan police commander, who was known for sexually abusing a boy and chaining the child to his bed. Martland has written to Hunter saying that after the commander laughed off the soldiers’ concerns about his conduct, they threw him to the ground, then kicked and body slammed him until he ran away.

And, I would caution anyone else from taking the opportunity to see what the nation has (or doesn’t have) to offer, because if things go awry, it’s almost a guarantee that Joe Biden and his State Department will abandon you—I mean has this administration ever come to the rescue of our people? The only people flown out of desperate situations and into the states are…illegals.

Remember everything, and everybody, the Bidenites abandoned as they rapidly withdrew from the nation? As the saying about the Biden regime goes, “The only way you can get the government to leave you alone is to be in Afghanistan.”

How about the Americans in Israel after October 7th who needed evacuation? They were told to pay their own way, and received invoices for flights.

By the time it got to the chaos in Haiti, Biden and his crew were done even feigning concern for duty, simply telling trapped missionaries to “be safe” amid the rotting corpses, gunfire, and gang violence.

To leftists, like Biden and Antony Blinken, people are worth saving only if they’re useful, because utilitarianism and Hegelian “ethics” are the name of the game—which means there are no operative moral principles—and let me tell you, some little silly tourist isn’t worth anything.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.