Strengthening the color barrier

An article here at American Thinker prompted me to write this essay today: The article stated:

Consider, for example, the current demonization of whiteness, i.e., whites, regardless of their individual behavior or views, are evil, a threat to people of color and thus should be punished.

Yes, we whites are being demonized but not for anything other than being white. That is irrational and evil.

Whites and blacks, for the most part, have different cultures. This inconvenient fact is what is not being addressed except by some realistic, reasonable, in-your-face blacks like Candace Owen, Thomas Sowell, and Voddie Baucham, to name only three of many. But many hostile BLM-type blacks, not content to live their own lives, want to overwhelm white culture with their own, while whites want only to be left alone to live their own culture — if necessary, away from blacks, although that is not the ideal. Of course, many whites have close black friends and vice versa, but that is not the norm.

I don’t know any whites who want to adopt the stereotypical black culture but many blacks want to adopt the stereotypical white culture: peaceful, quiet neighborhoods, nice houses, safe schools, un-graffitti-d streets, nice cars, regular work, kids in school, and stylish clothes. However, I have noticed that the races can come together if both races have church in common, but nowhere else that I can see: not for more than the hour or so of a stage performance, a mess o' ribs, or a basketball game.

Marxist blacks, like those who still support the Democrat party, have made it very clear they don’t want white people around and have segregated themselves. They have done their best to vilify whites. They have even demanded white people deny and hate their own whiteness. I say let’s give black people what they want — segregation.

Ah, but it’s not so easy because hostile blacks don’t think it's enough to avoid whites: They want to humiliate them, vilify them, crush them, bankrupt them, and make it impossible for them to make a living or build a business. It’s revenge for transgressions that today’s white people did not commit and blacks did not experience. You cannot live with such destructive people, so many of us choose not to. You cannot make peace with warmongers.

We white people are no longer allowed to be color-blind because blacks won’t let us be. They want color to be the primary criterion by which value is assigned and privileges are doled out. This kind of imbalanced “justice” is sheer injustice and is hateful and evil. I do not consent.

Until the scourges of government-sanctioned DEI and affirmative action are removed and sanity reemerges, I shall be content to remove myself from such hate. It is folly to pet the badger.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.