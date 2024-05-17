Geert Wilders represents the rescue of Europe from socialist open-borders disasters

The drift of European countries away from the failed immigration policies of their socialist predecessors reached the Netherlands with the election of Geert Wilders as their new leader.

Wilders will lead a coalition of four parties with a clear agenda of sweeping away the disastrous results of an open border that has flooded the Netherlands with a mass migration from the Middle East. That in turn has brought lawlessness from the rising migrant count leaving the silent majority exposed to behavior that they objected to with their votes.

Wilders announced that his country is in an asylum crisis which requires stronger border controls and internal changes.

The Netherlands will opt out of the E.U. open border asylum system.

It will introduce a tougher approach to terrorism including local street terrorism. That will include deporting criminal migrants in order to make life safer for the Dutch people.

Wilders announced that he will set his country on a new course based on "Hope, Courage and National Pride."

Geert Wilders is also a longtime friend of Israel. He has stated that he will move his country's embassy to Jerusalem.

Barry Shaw is with the Israel Institute of Strategic Studies

Image: Rijksoverheid/Phil Nijhuis, via Wikimedia Commons (cropped) // CC0 public domain