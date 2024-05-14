Some college ‘men’ seem willing to donate testicles to ‘trans men’

I can’t tell if the woman behind this video is real or if she’s going undercover as an ardent gender activist (I think/hope the latter). What I can tell you is that she was able to find several men at Georgia State University in Atlanta (Motto: “Truth shall overcome”) who were willing to contemplate favorably donating their testicles to a “trans man” (i.e., mentally ill woman). Egypt lasted 3,000 years, and Rome and Byzantium both had thousand-year runs, but we in America seem to have reached the end stage in a mere 60 years. Talk about efficiency.

Georgia State University was founded in 1913 as a night school for technology and commerce and was initially affiliated with Georgia Tech. Then, in 1947, it was affiliated with the University of Georgia. With that background and over 50,000 students, it’s a real institution, not some fly-by-night place that hands out phony diplomas. Having said that, I’m now wondering what’s really going on at Georgia State University.

In this video, seven men (including one so-called “trans woman”) don’t run screaming in horror at the idea of giving up the family jewels to help mentally ill women pretend to be men. Instead, they’re open-minded to the point of agreeing to the idea. Only one man was initially taken aback, but then he, too, fell into line.

I understand that seven people out of 50,000 is an infinitesimally small sampling (or, more accurately, seven men out of the approximately 22,000 men who fill about 40% of the spots on campus compared to women). But wouldn’t you think that in the years before America went crazy, the number of men agreeing to this lunacy, or even contemplating it, would have been zero?

And before you discount those seven men and what they mean, consider that just a few decades ago, gay relationships were viewed unfavorably across America. Then, people began to change their minds, but they viewed same-sex marriage unfavorably. By 2015, though, America was suddenly told that same-sex marriage is in the Constitution (it was hiding behind abortion). And now, we’re inundated with the idea that something called “gender identity” is infinitely fluid and that bizarre surgeries and dangerous drugs can magically create a whole new you.

So, today, seven...tomorrow, a whole world that is testicle free (or at least has half as many testicles).

