2024 like 1980?

Back in May 1980, I remember hearing something like that the voters were done with President Jimmy Carter. They didn't want to return or reelect him. There was a sense that he wasn't the right man for the job given the economic crisis, the scary international situation and that "malaise" coast to coast. To be fair, the same voters were not sold on who would replace him. The GOP did nominate Governor Ronald Reagan but he didn't close the sale until the very end -- that "there you go again" debate moment.

I feel the same way in May 2024 and how the voters see President Biden. This is why I was happy to see this from Professor Victor David Hanson:

Has America Finally Had It With Joe Biden? Joe Biden’s personal approval rating is at historic lows; almost all his policies do not poll fifty percent. He is behind Trump in almost all the swing states. And now he lies serially even to sympathetic interviewers. In short, finally Biden has been exposed for what he always was and represented. Senator and Vice President Joe Biden was always sort of a buffoon. He is by nature a grandstander who handsomely profited from his office while posing as good ole Joe from Scranton. He is a blowhard meddler, one who proverbially has been “wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades (Robert Gates),” from dissenting on the Bin Laden raid to his trisection of Iraq scheme.

Well, it sure looks like the way that they felt about Carter back then. To be fair, Carter didn't tell stories about his uncle being killed by cannibals and he could do a TV interview without creating a mess. Let me go further and say that Carter was a nice but incompetent guy. Biden is not a nice guy.

Like today, it sure looks like the country wants a change as it did in 1980. The voters want a new direction because they don't feel good about Biden's policies.

It's up to Trump to seize the moment and win the election. Focus on what is hurting voters and avoid the dramatics no matter how tempting it is to say this or that in front of a rally.

