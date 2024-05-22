Qatar: A threat to the West

The Emirate of Qatar is a rather small country of 4,471 square miles and a small population — less than three million people — and only a third of whom are Qatari citizens. Yet despite its rather modest dimensions, Qatar yields enormous power.

According to Dr. Udi Levy, former head of the Mossad’s Unit of Economic War Against Terror, “Qatar has conquered Europe” and has great influence on some of the richest people in the U.S., many of them Jews, who lobby for this terror-supporting authoritarian regime.

According to the Deutsche Welle (D.W.), the Qatari investment fund, Mayhoola, owns Valentino, the Italian luxury brand, and Emerge, a fashion charity. It also owns, among many soccer clubs in Europe, the premier French soccer club, Paris Saint-Germain. Qatar owns the French department store chain Printemps and numerous luxury hotels in London, including the Ritz and Claridge. Other Qatari assets include the French clothing labels Balmain, and Pal Zileri of Italy. Qatar is heavily invested in giant German corporations such as Siemens, Volkswagen, Porsche, and Deutsche Bank. Qatar has a stake in London’s Heathrow Airport, Barclay’s Bank, and the Sainsbury supermarket chain in the U.K.

Today, Qatar controls the largest banks in western Europe. In addition, most of the senior European politicians have been bought off by the Qataris, and the Qataris are doing the same in America.

This enormous financial network built by the Qataris, in cooperation with the Muslim Brotherhood, is using monetary incentives to buy influence on American campuses, and in particular in Ivy League schools.

A headline in Ynet-News (an Israeli daily) on April 18, 2024 announced, “Qatar funds more terrorism than Iran.”

It was Udi Levy who pointed out that Qatar is dancing at two weddings by complying with the West while funding widespread terrorism across the globe. The Palestinian terrorists of Hamas are major recipients of Qatar’s funding, and that is because Qatar is the financier of the Muslim Brotherhood global network, and Hamas is the Palestinian branch of the original Egyptian founders.

Qatar has fomented unrest in many Arab states through its global TV network Al Jazeera, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Egypt has banned Al Jazeera since 2013, in response to Qatar’s support of the Muslim Brotherhood–led government of former leader Mohamed Morsi.

In June 2017, Qatar was subjected to an embargo by Bahrain, Egypt, and the UAE. These nations cut diplomatic ties and issued a trade embargo until Qatar complied with a list of 13 demands, including shutting down Al Jazeera and severing ties with the Muslim Brotherhood.

Israel is the latest country to expel Al Jazeera for its support of Hamas’s atrocities against Israel on October 7, 2023.

The conflict among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and Qatar (expelled from the GCC in 2017) derived from a profound difference between Qatar and the other states related to how to deal with Iran, political Islam (Qatar’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood), and issues of regional leadership.

In 1954, after the Brotherhood’s attempted assassination of Egyptian dictator Abdul Nasser, its leadership and cohorts fled to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar. Initially welcomed, the Brotherhood’s militancy caused the Saudis in 2014 to declare the Brotherhood a “terrorist organization.” The UAE followed suit, but not Qatar. Doha’s emir became the Muslim Brotherhood patron.

Large reserves of gas and oil have elevated Qatar to one of the wealthiest nations in the world, with a per capita income of $114,210, the fourth highest among the nations. Qatar has used its wealth in nefarious ways by creating a global network that supports the Muslim Brotherhood’s aim of making the world the domain of Islam.

The student groups coordinating the massive protests at Columbia University and other U.S. campuses are funded by sub-groups, such as American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) and Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), who are in turn funded by Qatar. According to Politico, the biggest donors to the anti-Israel demonstrations on campuses also include major Democrat party operatives like Soros, Rockefeller, and Pritzker.

In an interview with Media Line, Udi Levy explained that his unit alerted the Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu in 2014 about the significance of the money the Israeli government is allowing Qatar to bring to the Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu, however, believed that the Qatari funds would temporarily ease the security tensions between Israel and Hamas by improving the economic conditions in Gaza, and so he consented to the Qatari funds going to Gaza, which, in reality, meant to Hamas. It is now clear that the cash the Qataris brought into Gaza, with Israeli blessings, helped construct the extensive tunnel network Hamas built, as well as acquire the rockets and, crucially, pay its personnel.

The war in Gaza has reduced Hamas’s accessibility to funds. Although its financial system has weakened, it has not disappeared. Hamas continues to have access to substantial funds, including in Turkish banks, as well as massive amounts of humanitarian aid, which Hamas diverts for its own use.

Levy maintains that military efforts alone are not enough to defeat Hamas. He believes that cutting off Hamas’s funding is crucial. Levy also warned that if the global community fails to stop the funding of radical Islamist groups — coming primarily from Qatar and Iran — liberal Western nations will face Islamic terrorist ideologies taking root within their borders.

Levy concludes by stating, “The world has to understand that Qatar is the head of the snake today to finance radical elements all over the world.”

Image: LeafWriter via Pixabay, Pixabay License.