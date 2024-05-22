DC Board of Elections trains illegals and ‘non-citizens’ how to vote in US elections

For anyone who thought 2024 was going to be free and fair, please disabuse yourself of that idea immediately.

The progressive Democrats constantly tell us that illegal aliens are not voting in our elections, because of course it’s illegal. Well, so is crossing the border illegally, but we’ve seen how that has gone—how many tens of millions of illegals are actually living here? (I suspect Ann Coulter is right when she puts that number around 50 million.)

Yet, those very same progressive Democrats have been teaching “non-citizens” how to participate in what should be, American elections. The District of Columbia Board of Elections (DCBOE) recently held two events in which government officials taught illegals how to vote; the first was the “Non-Citizen Voting Education Virtual Training” event in early April, and according to Wendi Staunch Mahoney at UncoverDC, the second was a “town hall” type training on April 30th. From Mahoney:

During the April training sessions, non-citizen voters learned about the February 2023 D.C. Law 24-242 (Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022) that enables them to vote in local DC elections. In February 2023, the Council of the District of Columbia amended the D.C. Election Code of 1955 to qualify illegal aliens and non-citizen residents as ‘qualified electors for the purpose of local elections.’ The Act allows noncitizens to vote for Mayor, Council members, Attorney General, Member of the State Board of Education, Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner, or any initiative, referendum, or charter amendment on a District ballot. Notably, the amended law also extends voting to undocumented immigrants. The bill was opposed by congressional Republicans, but they failed to overturn it. Appeals, however, are ongoing.

Here’s a link to the DCBOE website that details how non-citizens can participate in “American” elections.

Oh, and see what Congress is attempting to do below too:

The Left: *Undocumented immigrants* (aka, illegal aliens) don’t vote!



Just one example:



Just one example: pic.twitter.com/eUvLxZqPY0 — Immigration Accountability Project (@I_A_Project) May 9, 2024

While D.C. encourages illegals to vote in local elections, other jurisdictions encourage illegals to vote in federal elections (Congress and the presidency).

I actually sounded the alarm on illegals voting in “American” elections years ago when I ran into what I could only describe as attempted voter suppression—on August 4, 2020, I was still living in Tucson, and when I went in to my local precinct voting center (El Camino Baptist Church), I was handed a ballot that did not include local and statewide races, but only had the federal options. At that point in time, I was unaware that Arizona had what was called a “federal only” ballot, which is legalized illegal voting; the Secretary of State website says this:

A person is not required to submit proof of citizenship with the voter registration form, but failure to do so means the person will only be eligible to vote in federal elections (known as being a ‘federal only’ voter).

When I told the poll workers that something was amiss because there were a whole host of local statewide races in which I should be voting, they insisted I was wrong, and the ballot they handed me was the only one they had. I then spoke to the man in charge, and he gave me the same answer. I then directed their attention to a graphic on the wall, listing out the candidates for legislative and statewide races, telling them that those offices are the ones about which I was speaking—this did nothing to convince them, at least that’s what they idiotically feigned. At this point, I left the polling station, went home, and grabbed the mail-in ballot that I’d not wanted to use, and drove back to the voting center to show them. Upon my return with my mail-in ballot, the workers magically discovered that they did in fact have piles of ballots that included the Republican local and statewide races. I wonder how many times the poll workers successfully passed off “federal only” ballots to Republicans who should have had the opportunity to vote in state and local elections?

In fact, telling this story on video was what I assume got me banned off of Twitter the first time. After the story was widely shared, I found I was “temporarily” suspended, and the followup email informing me that my suspension would be permanent did not give me a reason.

Now, Arizona has mostly partisan primaries, unlike completely open primaries, and as a registered Republican, when I walked in and acknowledged that I was in fact a Republican, I was directed to the Republican “side” where workers seemingly “verify” that I am on the voter rolls. (I say “mostly” because there’s a provision that allows voters who aren’t registered as Republican or Democrat to pick the primary in which they’d like to vote.) At the time, I wondered if Democrats had run into similar issues.

And, imagine my surprise when I found out it was an issue that only affected Republicans! Turns out I wasn’t the only one who experienced this, and a day or so later, the local propaganda media ran a story on what had happened; it was all just an unfortunate error, of course:

Nothing to see here folks!



Just mainstream media running clean-up for Pima County elections after poll workers "accidentally" suppressed Republican voters in 2020.

“Nothing purposely done, just an accident.”

