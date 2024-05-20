‘Palestinians’ threaten violence against the American troops delivering aid in Gaza

In 2014, former Secretary of Defense under George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Robert Gates, said that Joe Biden had made the “wrong” call on “nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue” for the more than 40 years (at that point) he’d been in politics; Obama once famously warned, “don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f–k things up.”

Joe Biden isn’t qualified to be dog-catcher, yet here he is commanding our military, getting our troops threatened and killed as he bungles the job.

We’ve got all the death and destruction from the unplanned and idiotic rapid withdrawal from Afghanistan.

We lost three servicemembers in the Tower 22 drone attack, an assault launched by Iranian-backed terrorists who only have the finances because the Democrats continuously promote and enact policies that enrich Iran.

We now have “stranded” troops amid Niger’s military coup, a situation which the Biden regime seems to be quietly covering up in an effort to hide his negligence and incompetence.

And, remember the nighttime boarding of a vessel carrying Iranian weapons on their way to fund more terrorism, an operation in which we lost elite servicemembers? Well, this is all because Iran now has the cash to sponsor more violence—thank you Joe for waging a war on domestic oil, thereby paving the way for Iran to dominate the market once again, and removing the economic sanctions implemented by President Trump.

I’m sure I missed a few examples, but here’s another item to add to the list, from Bassam Tawil, a Muslim Arab at the Gatestone Institute:

Palestinians Threaten to Attack US Troops More than $300 million has been spent by the Biden administration to construct a floating pier on the coast of the Gaza Strip to aid the local Palestinian population. Rather than expressing gratitude to the US, the Palestinians have publicly denounced the Biden administration and warned Arabs and Palestinians not to cooperate with the project. … The Palestinians, however, are doing more than just criticizing the US. They are also threatening to attack US troops posted at the pier. The Palestinians are planning to launch terrorist attacks against US military servicemen. On May 18, a number of Palestinian terrorist groups, including the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and the Popular Resistance Committees (PRC), warned of the dangers of the pier and said they would treat any foreign presence in the region as an ‘occupying force.’

Biden has apparently spent more than $300 million on the construction of a pier to ostensibly deliver humanitarian aid, supplies which are subsequently commandeered by Hamas and sold in the Gazan markets—Tawil reports that Hamas has made around $500 million from this seize-and-sell operation, just in the in last seven-and-a-half months.

As Tawil also notes, as long as Biden keeps sending supplies, Hamas has all the leverage, and will not free any hostages the group may or may not still have, and will not cease waging a war against the state of Israel and her people. Tawil writes this:

Because of the Gaza pier, the Biden administration has made it immensely harder to free the hostages and end the war.

Again, this is coming from a Muslim Arab, a man who identifies at least in some small part with the people of Gaza.

Is Joe Biden about to have more servicemember blood on his hands? I fear so.





Image: Free image, Pixabay license.