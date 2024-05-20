'Nobody cared': Biden holds a re-election rally in Atlanta for sparse crowds

Like most American cities, Atlanta is very blue.

But it's not blue enough apparently to attract a crowd for the Democrat party's standardbearer, Joe Biden, as his motorcade moved through town ahead of giving a speech at Morehouse College.

If a presidential motorcade passes through town but absolutely nobody cares — did it really pass through town? pic.twitter.com/BY200GEfKc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 18, 2024

According to the New York Post:

Critics on social media dragged President Biden over video footage showing what appeared to be a small showing of supporters greeting the president’s motorcade in the deep blue city of Atlanta, where he held a fundraising event and delivered Morehouse College’s commencement speech. “Crooked Joe Biden – dazed and confused, as usual – shuffles down the short stairs in Atlanta ahead of his day of pandering. He ignores questions,” RNC research posted Saturday as Biden landed in the city. “If a presidential motorcade passes through town but absolutely nobody cares – did it really pass through town?” RNC Research asked in a follow-up question, accompanied by video footage showing largely empty streets dotted with some people filming the motorcade.

Based on the video, it's pretty wretched. After all, he is the president of the United States as well as a top presidential contender. That alone should be enough to draw a crowd in a blue city but it isn't.

"Nobody cared," as one of the observers quoted by the Post put it.

Biden's crowds have always been small, of course, dating from the 2020 election. This time, though, they can't blame COVID.

What's their excuse? They aren't saying, but crowds like this suggest that Biden is even less popular than he was in 2016.

And if this is what goes on in blue cities with reliable Democrat voter bases, what is going on in red ones?

In contrast to Biden, President Trump is also holding rallies, not in red cities, but also in blue ones, some of the deepest blue ones out there. Here is one reported Trump motorcade.

When Trump comes to town pic.twitter.com/WTrRKzf6LO — ⚜ Paula ⚜ (@PaulaC_mj1981) May 19, 2024

Here is what the crowd looked like in video taken from Trump's rally in New Jersey.

Whatever you do, do NOT share this video of the Trump rally in NJ because it triggers liberals.pic.twitter.com/qzBuRViHqI — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 12, 2024

The Post also reports that as a result of that success, Trump is now planning a gargantuan rally in the South Bronx next weekend.

They even held a pre-rally, which shows a small but enthusiastic crowd, but who ever heard of a pre-rally because the candidate is so popular?

🚨BREAKING: Patriots in the South Bronx are already rallying in anticipation of President Donald Trump's New York City rally on Thursday, May 23rd.



"The South Bronx For Donald Trump"



The fake news media does NOT want you to share this! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LZJu2QXjlU — Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 News (@DonaldTNews) May 18, 2024

Polls aren't everything and crowd sizes aren't everything but they aren't nothing either. They are indicators of voter enthusiasm, which is what drives voter turnout, as AT contributor Brian Joondeph noted in his piece today here.

With these strikingly contrasting pictures, it appears the voters are making up their minds, and there could be surprises.

Image: Twitter video screen shot