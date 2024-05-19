No compassion for migrants in Massachusetts

Anyone who opposes illegal migration is always quick to draw the 'hateful' and 'heartless' label from the sanctimonious left.

But here's what passes for 'compassion' for illegal immigrants stationed now in Massachusetts.

According to Fox News:

Massachusetts officials placed migrant children to live among registered sexual predators, an investigation by the Boston Globe revealed. According to a Boston Globe report, an investigation by the newspaper suggested that the state failed to vet hotels across the state before placing migrant families to live among the alleged predators. "For the past month, the state Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities — the agency that oversees the program for sheltering homeless families — has rebuffed the Globe’s requests for information about sex offenders in shelters," the Globe reported. "The Globe requested the information as part of an in-depth review because the agency’s contracts require hotel providers to screen for sex offenders but not to bar them."

This comes even as Massachusetts officials, including the governor, insisted to the public that the shelters are 'vetted.'

Well, they weren't.

Now the state opens itself to a lawsuit from migrants who have been harmed by the perverts placed in their midst that they said weren't there, no worries.

Most people would be uncomfortable having a registered sex offender right there on their same street in a separate house. To have them in the same flimsy shelter building, often as an employee of the shelter, as the report noted, is hideous. The sex offenders could watch, and watch, and watch as the migrant children came in and out, and soon enough, begin to target and groom some, if not move in on raw crimes by force.

The infuriating thing here is that the governor, Maura Healey, seems to have lied about the shelters being vetted:

The news of the predators living among vulnerable children came after Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey assured residents that "everybody" entering the migrant housing was thoroughly "vetted" after a Haitian migrant raped a 15-year-old disabled girl at a hotel in March. "Everybody, including him, who enters our shelter locations is vetted," she told reporters in March.

If that's 'vetting,' what's 'not vetting'? The effect is the same.

And it's appalling, really. Howie Carr found that illegal border crossers were given a plethora of goodies upon entry into Massachusetts -- everything from life coaches to free tax advice to "welcome kits' of kitchen implements to free furniture. His report is here.

They have spend billions to do it. But the one thing they wouldn't do was spend money to keep perverts out of the shelters from preying on migrants, who've already had a bad enough time crossing continents to enter into the U.S. illegally. That seems pretty basic -- and they didn't do it, because it wasn't a priority for them.

Tell us about leftist compassion again?

This actually is part of a pattern.

The New York Times recently won a Pulitzer Prize for reporting on the vast child exploitation taking place right under the noses of the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Labor. Migrant children are being brought in and entrusted to perverts and slavers who have them working with backhoes and industrial chemicals and knives and other things children don't belong around for ... someone. Worse still, the Times reported, any employee at these government agencies who tried to stop it was punished and demoted. I wrote about that here. So much for compassion for migrants.

The Times also reported that in the great migrant spendathon, New York City paid premium prices to vendors to deliver meals for migrants in hotels -- and were delivered rotten food. So much or compassion for the migrants.

There's plenty more here on this front, but the picture is clear: When human beings are being used as fodder for votes and to pad congressional districts or to replace the current voters in the great replacement, it doesn't take long before the treatment of them so vaunted by Democrats begins to get inhuman. That's what we see now as Joe Biden and his Democrats imports millions of third world immigrants to the U.S. through monstrous cartels, without a plan, without jobs, without housing, without an economy that can absorb them, it doesn't take long before the slavery and child exploitation and human rights violations kick in.

Despite their claims, this open borders operation is not a humane business, but one of the most inhumane things on earth. Anyone advocating for more of it has a lot to answer for. Democrats in the past were the party of slavery and they haven't changed a bit.

Image: Screen shot from video via YouTube