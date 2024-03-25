Just how much free stuff are illegals getting? Howie Carr investigates...

Most of us are aware that a system of perverse incentives is incentivizing foreigners to come to the U.S. without legal authorization.

But is anyone aware of how much they're getting? Officials are sneaky about it, flying them in on the sly, sending in unbadged 'monitors' telling the public to not take pictures, and often ignoring requests for public records, thumbing their nose at the law.

So Howie Carr, the writer and radio host, went the investigative reporter route since nobody in the mainstream media was doing it, and assembled the data he could locate.

What he found was mind-boggling.

Here’s the list of free benefits the state provides for the thousands of illegal aliens in the “migrant shelters.” This all comes from sources, because the state refuses to provide information as mandated under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). If we’ve missed any additional freebies, and we probably have, let us know. ... GENERAL WELFARE COSTS FOR ILLEGAL ALIENS: Free hotel rooms at $150+ a day. Three meals a day at $64 per person per diem. Free on-site medical & dental services (including condoms). Special diet for Ramadan. Free same-day dry cleaning w/free pick up & delivery. Free housekeeping twice a week. Free cell phones, chargers/charging ports. Free tablets, IPads. Free clothing, new & used. Everyone got new free winter coat, gloves and shoes. Free toiletries (tooth paste, deodorant, special “ethnic” shampoos, skin cream, aspirin, tooth brushes, feminine products).

Most of us have heard of at least some of these things, and yes, they are a lot more than most Americans are ever going to get. Three free meals? With no means testing, just being illegally present is enough?

It's astonishing. Name one country Americans can go to get three free squares a day, plus housing, room service, free clothing, computers and the like? Nothing like a little replacement theory and padding the congressional seats now, is there.?

But it gets worse, much worse.

Illegals get free tax preparation at $350 per family, which is odd stuff with few working, but the name of the game is something different: to get big returns through the "child tax credit" without paying a penny into the system.

They get free attorneys, free Medicaid, free WIC cash for single moms on the go, welfare checks, free Uber services, holiday parties, movie nights at the hotel, free notary services, free English-as-a-second-language courses, 24/7 security, and the list goes on.

On moving day when they finally leave the free hotel, if it ever happens, they get $30,000 in rent assistance for two years, free luggage, free U-Haul boxes, free new beds with free delivery, up to ten items of free furniture, a free "move-in package (plates, towels, cutlery, etc.) Up to $900. Delivered free," as Carr recounts, and then moving on, they get a free case manager to find them a place to stay, free parenting classes, free "early childhood education" and free "life coaches" among a host of other things on Howie's lists.

Sound like a good deal? It is for them. No wonder so many are coming. This ain't no Ellis Island anymore where migrants once checked in, passed inspection and got to work immediately in order to sustain themselves. It's all taxpayer-paid now, meaning, the U.S. is effectively importing a foreign underclass as if the current one weren't sufficient for U.S. needs.

It's lavish, it's bound to have the recipients writing to their relatives back home (or more likely, calling on the free cell phone) to 'come on down' because the gravy train is flowing and the streets are paved with gold.

As for the rest of Americans, well, they can shut up and pay taxes, because that's all the Biden administration and its blue-city allies have to offer them.

It's an illegals' world now, and we just live in it.

Image: Pexels / Pexels License