There he’s said it again
Like that old Bobby Vinton song “There I’ve Said It Again”, Mexico’s President Lopez-Obrador said it again. The outgoing president south of the border wants the following deal with the U.S. Check this out from his appearance on 60 minutes:
President López Obrador (in Spanish/English translation): We do and want to continue doing it, but we do want for the root causes to be attended to, for them to be seriously looked at.
With the ear of the White House – President López Obrador proposed his fix- that the United States commit $20 billion a year to poor countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, lift sanctions on Venezuela, end the Cuban embargo and legalize millions of law-abiding Mexicans living in the U.S.
Sharyn Alfonsi: If they don’t do the things that you said need to be done, then what?
President López Obrador (in Spanish/English translation): The flow of migrants… will continue.
Sharyn Alfonsi: Your critics have said what you’re doing, what you’re asking for to help secure the border is diplomatic blackmail. What do you say?
President López Obrador (in Spanish/English translation): I am speaking frankly, we have to say things as they are, and I always say what I feel. I always say what I think.
Sharyn Alfonsi: If they don’t do those things, will you continue to help to secure the border?
President López Obrador (in Spanish/English translation): Yes, because our relationship is very important. It is fundamental.
The interviewer did not challenge President Lopez-Obrador on anything. Maybe she is afraid that AMLO will make her cell phone public like he did with a New York Times reporter who wrote about a cartel connection.
So let’s challenge the president in this post.
First, is the “root problem” a lack of money, or leaders implementing socialist policies? Can you say… Venezuela?
Second, what does lifting the embargo have to do with the migrant crisis? The embargo does not stop Mexico, or any other country, from doing business with Cuba. So what’s the issue? Maybe AMLO is tired of writing off loans to Cuba.
Third, and this is sweet, our neighbor wants $20 billion for poor countries. Just $20 billion? Loans to whom?
Fourth, he wants Mexicans legalized in the U.S.; let me translate: they send $63 billion in remittances. We need those “remesas” don’t we?
Of course, the interviewer just read questions, did not challenge AMLO, and life goes on.
P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.
Image: Public domain.