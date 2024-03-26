There he’s said it again

Like that old Bobby Vinton song “There I’ve Said It Again”, Mexico’s President Lopez-Obrador said it again. The outgoing president south of the border wants the following deal with the U.S. Check this out from his appearance on 60 minutes:

President López Obrador (in Spanish/English translation): We do and want to continue doing it, but we do want for the root causes to be attended to, for them to be seriously looked at.

With the ear of the White House – President López Obrador proposed his fix- that the United States commit $20 billion a year to poor countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, lift sanctions on Venezuela, end the Cuban embargo and legalize millions of law-abiding Mexicans living in the U.S.

Sharyn Alfonsi: If they don’t do the things that you said need to be done, then what?

President López Obrador (in Spanish/English translation): The flow of migrants… will continue.

Sharyn Alfonsi: Your critics have said what you’re doing, what you’re asking for to help secure the border is diplomatic blackmail. What do you say?

President López Obrador (in Spanish/English translation): I am speaking frankly, we have to say things as they are, and I always say what I feel. I always say what I think.

Sharyn Alfonsi: If they don’t do those things, will you continue to help to secure the border?

President López Obrador (in Spanish/English translation): Yes, because our relationship is very important. It is fundamental.