Losing 'our democracy'

Were one foolish enough to believe the self-imagined elite (SIE), we would be convinced we’re about to lose “our democracy.” January 6, the insurrection that wasn’t, came within an inch of doing the job, so the noble guardians of “our democracy” have resorted to weaponizing every facet of government. The entire federal government is engaging in election fraud, and Joe Biden’s handlers are trying to cover it up. They’re engaging in lawfare against Donald Trump, because he’s the greatest ever danger to “our democracy.”

It would also appear the preservation of “our democracy” requires ignoring and/or destroying the Constitution and abandoning the rule of law. Honest Americans must be disarmed, warriors must be driven from our military and replaced with trans cracktivists and drag queens, our youngest kids must be sexually and politically indoctrinated and our allies must be betrayed and our enemies strengthened. All this, and more, to stave off the imminent destruction of “our democracy.”

For the purposes of this brief dialogue, let’s consider two primary forces at work in contemporary America: Democrats/socialists/communists (D/s/cs) and Normal Americans (Normals). I know there are many shades between them comprising a Deep State, but that Deep State is far more aligned with the methods and ideology of D/s/cs than Normals.

Normal Americans are easy to understand. They accept and support the Constitution and the rule of law. They tend to believe in God and take that relationship seriously, recognize innate biological differences between men and women, know what women are and love America. They are the pool from which our armed forces have always drawn, and they have always comprised the majority of casualties. They are truly tolerant, following Martin Luther King’s admonition to judge others not on the color of their skin, but the content of their character. To them, the truth--and personal honor--matter. They mostly want to be left alone.

D/s/cs are a bit more difficult to nail down if only because they’re constantly trying to modify the language for political ends. Once in America members of the Democrat Party loved America, supported the Constitution and the rule of law. That hasn’t been true for decades, and the Democrat Party is best understood through the D/s/c acronym, because that party is currently ruled by Socialists and Communists. They refuse to leave anyone alone.

That’s why they virtually exclusively refer to America as “our democracy.” Recently, Nancy Pelosi, participating in a debate, provided a glimpse into their pseudo-thinking:

She’s right in that adherence to God’s word does tend to contradict D/s/c philosophy, but she didn’t intend anyone to get that. The “culture” she decries is adherence to the Constitution and rule of law, which limits the power of politicians. D/s/cs hate America and Americans. Many among them have only a glancing knowledge of the Constitution, but some understand it does not establish a democracy, but a representative republic. In so doing, the Constitution strictly limits government and protects the rights of individuals. D/s/cs hate that, because the “our democracy” they want to preserve is a tyranny of the majority, the opposite of our constitutional republic. In a tyranny of the majority, 50.00000001% of the polity rule. Individuals have no rights, only the privileges the majority are willing to allow them at the moment. The majority may abolish or write any law or simply rule by decree. The Constitution exists at their whim. Once seizing the majority, they may ensure the minority can never again take power, though they may allow sham elections. They may even, take the property, liberty and lives of the minority.

Does this sound familiar? Does this explain D/s/cs actions, or inactions? Does this illuminate the lawfare against Donald Trump, his supporters, and J6 defendants, and innumerable other Americans? Does it explain why they want rampant crime, why they want to abolish the police, and why they care nothing for the victims of crime? Does it explain why they’re mandating electric vehicles while simultaneously destroying our reliable electric generation capacity? Does it explain why they’re content to have our wives, daughters and mothers ogled—even beaten and raped--in bathrooms and shower rooms by mentally ill men pretending to be women?

Does it explain our open borders even as they warn of us imminent, domestic terror attacks? Does it explain why they’re constantly attacking the Supreme Court Justices who understand our system of government is a representative republic rather than “our democracy?” And does it explain why, as election 2024 approaches, they’re no longer even pretending to uphold the Constitution and rule of law, essentially sneering “what you gonna do about it?

Among the many things they don’t understand is this: they’re right. They’re going to lose “our democracy.” Normals will be forced to see to it, because if they don’t, America, our representative republic, is over.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.