If our security forces go, America goes, too

As Americans, we pride ourselves on living in the land of the free and the home of the brave. Our freedom and security are largely maintained by the brave men and women who serve in our police forces and military. One of these brave individuals is Lt. Col. Robert Maginnis, U.S. Army, retired, whom I regard as an American hero. As a Pentagon insider who attends daily briefings, his insights are invaluable. It is clear from his perspective that a politically conservative approach is necessary to rebuild and strengthen our security forces, ensuring that they can continue to protect our nation effectively.

Over the past few years, there has been an unprecedented wave of anti-police sentiment sweeping across America. This trend has been exacerbated by certain media narratives and political agendas that unfairly paint law enforcement officers as villains rather than protectors. As Lt. Col. Maginnis points out, this demoralization of our police forces has tangible consequences: reduced recruitment, increased retirements, and a general decline in the efficacy of law enforcement agencies.

In major cities, crime rates have soared as police departments struggle to maintain adequate staffing levels. The vilification of police officers not only demoralizes those currently serving, but also deters potential recruits from considering a career in law enforcement. To reverse this trend, we must shift the public narrative to recognize and honor the sacrifices and dedication of our police officers.

Restoring public trust and support for law enforcement requires a multi-faceted approach. First, we must reject the “defund the police” rhetoric that has gained traction in some political circles. Instead, we should advocate for increased funding to ensure that police departments are well equipped, well trained, and capable of addressing the complex challenges they face daily.

Lt. Col. Maginnis emphasizes the importance of community policing as a strategy to rebuild trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve. By fostering positive interactions and cooperation, police officers can develop meaningful relationships with community members, reducing tensions and enhancing public safety. Additionally, providing police officers with the latest technology and equipment, such as body cameras and non-lethal weapons, can increase transparency and accountability, further building public trust.

The challenges facing our military are equally concerning. According to Lt. Col. Maginnis, the U.S. military is currently experiencing a decline in readiness and capability, partly due to budget cuts and shifting priorities. Our armed forces must be adequately funded and supported to maintain a robust national defense. This includes investing in modernizing our military infrastructure, enhancing cyber-capabilities, and ensuring that our troops are well trained and equipped to face emerging threats.

A politically conservative approach to national defense emphasizes the importance of a strong military as a deterrent against aggression. By projecting strength and maintaining a state of readiness, the United States can prevent potential adversaries from challenging our interests and security. We must also support our veterans, ensuring that they receive the care and benefits they deserve after serving our nation. This not only honors their sacrifice, but also encourages a culture of respect and appreciation for military service.

One of the most effective ways to ensure the long-term security of our nation is to foster a sense of patriotism and civic duty among our youth. Lt. Col. Maginnis suggests that our education system should emphasize the importance of American values, history, and the sacrifices made by those who have served in uniform. By instilling a sense of pride and responsibility in future generations, we can create a culture that values and supports our security forces.

Programs such as Junior ROTC and other military-based educational initiatives can play a crucial role in this effort. These programs not only teach leadership and discipline, but also provide young people with a firsthand understanding of the importance of national defense. Encouraging participation in such programs can help build a pipeline of future military and law enforcement leaders.

Lest we forget, the security of our nation depends on the strength and resilience of our law enforcement and military forces. By rejecting anti-police rhetoric, increasing funding and support for law enforcement, enhancing our military capabilities, and fostering a sense of patriotism and civic duty, we can ensure that America remains safe, free, and prosperous.

Michael Letts is the CEO and founder of InVest USA, an organization dedicated to providing bulletproof vests and other essential equipment to police and first responders. Through his work, Michael strives to ensure that those who protect our communities are themselves protected and supported.

Image: Tony Webster via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0 (cropped).