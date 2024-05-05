LGBTQ community disproportionately harmed by pollution?

A new report out of the University of Minnesota, otherwise known as The College of Karl Marx, claims that many more members of the “2SLGBTQIA+” community are needed in environmental work, especially as their communities are disproportionately harmed by pollution and natural disasters.

I don’t know about you, but I am sick to death of hearing that any/every minority group is somehow “marginalized” and “disproportionately” adversely affected by the economy, highways, global warming, MAGA types, pandemics, acid rain, darkness, floods, light, drought, Dutch Elm Disease, cedar apple rust, and jock itch. To name just a few of the things that allegedly “disproportionately affect” gays, lesbians, bisexuals, transgenders, Blacks, Latinos, Indigenous peoples, the Two-Spirited, Muslims, Satanists, and the polyamorous community. To name just a few of the groups that are supposedly victims of the White Patriarchy and everything else.

According to the report, one of the ways that many in the 2SLGBTQIA+ community “experience disproportionate environmental burdens” affects their health. The article cites a study, based on Census data, alleging that “neighborhoods with a higher proportion of same-sex couples have a higher amount of hazardous air pollutants.”

Newsflash: This isn’t because of white privilege or the patriarchy. It isn’t because some diabolical entity, probably tied to Donald Trump, is deliberately pumping airborne pollutants into their neighborhoods, it’s because those in the LGBTQ community tend to live in more urban, “uptownsy” areas, not in suburbs and rural areas! Period.

Schools and organizations can recruit all the queer, trans, two-spirited scholars they want, but it is not going to clear the air.

