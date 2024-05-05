Is it a crime for politicians to pay off people to hide the truth from the public because an election is coming up?

What if Congress spends $17 million to hide sexual harassment and other claims from the public by members and their staff?

That is 130 more times than the $130,000 President Trump paid of his own money for a nuisance lawsuit.

Congress paid out $17 million in settlements. Here’s why we know so little about that money.

Two things have become painfully clear on Capitol Hill this week: Lawmakers and staffers say sexual harassment is “rampant” – but even members of Congress have no idea just how widespread the problem is. The controversial and sensitive issue has taken center stage in Congress this week, with female lawmakers making fresh allegations of sexual harassment against unnamed members who are currently in office, and the unveiling of a new bill on Wednesday to change how sexual harassment complaints are reported and resolved. On Thursday, a woman shared her story of being groped and kissed without her consent by Sen. Al Franken in 2006. So far, there’s been little specific data to help illuminate just how pervasive sexual harassment is on Capitol Hill, but one figure has emerged: the total that the Office of Compliance, the office that handles harassment complaints, has paid to victims. On Thursday, the Office of Compliance released additional information indicating that it has paid victims more than $17 million since its creation in the 1990s. That includes all settlements, not just related to sexual harassment, but also discrimination and other cases.

Congress essentially stole $17 million in taxpayer money that we know of, to hide stuff from the public. Which politicians and staff members were sued? We don't know. Most of the media clearly let this theft and coverup slide because they didn't harass Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and other career politicians to tell them the amounts that were paid and for whose benefit. How many of these politicians and staffers are still on the payroll? How serious were the charges? We don't know.

Isn't it great that these powerful politicians who supposedly work for us, think it is none of our business what they do or how many laws they ignore? How would they treat a private company if they hid so much derogatory information?

Here are some other things that most of the media somehow had little curiosity about:

All the women the Clintons whom mentally and physically abused.

The media did not want to see that President Obama was associated with domestic terrorist Bill Ayers, had special deals with convicted felon and political fixer Tony Rezko and attended church with radical preacher Reverend Wright. Vetting Obama was unnecessary.

In 2008, they did not care about Joe Biden's record or why he was chased away from previous presidential races. They were too busy destroying Sarah Palin. I thought the media and other Democrats respected and supported all women.

The media didn't care about all the Clinton family kickbacks for access because Hillary Clinton had a powerful government position.

Nor have they cared about the Biden family kickbacks for access because Joe had a powerful government position.

They don't care that Hillary and Joe illegally had classified documents for years and mishandled them, and somehow were not prosecuted.

The media had little interest in who or why Seth Rich, who was a DNC campaign worker, was killed on his way home from work. For some reason, the FBI didn't think the laptop was of any interest and has kept it secret for seven years. Sort of like intentionally hiding the Hunter laptop from the public before the 2020 election.

Can anyone imagine the wall-to-wall coverage if a Trump staffer with a laptop was killed?

Seth Rich's Laptop to Be Turned Over by FBI, Judge Rules Rich, who worked for the Democratic National Committee (DNC), was killed on July 10, 2016, while making his way home from a night out in Washington, D.C. The 27-year-old was speaking to his girlfriend on the phone when shots were heard.

The media certainly didn't care that the only person killed in the capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was an unarmed white woman, a veteran. She was killed by a black Capital Police officer.

Think of what the coverage would have been if the killing had happened to a black unarmed person at a violent protest by leftists after Trump won in 2016 or in the violent protests in 2020.

Or what would the coverage be if an officer killed an unarmed pro-Palestine person?

But an unarmed person who supported Trump is killed, and there is no sympathy, little coverage, and no empathy. Some lives are clearly more valuable to the media and other Democrats, especially if it promotes their agenda.

And there will be little to no coverage of Jack Smith's squad tampering with evidence and misleading the courts, just like few cared when FBI agents lied to the FISA courts to illegally spy on people surrounding Trump

After all, the goal for the last eight years is to destroy Trump, and they don't care about his rights.

Special Counsel Jack Smith's Team Confirms It Tampered With Evidence, Admits to Misleading Court

The threats to our democracy (Republic) are power-hungry Democrats, corrupt Justice officials throughout the country, election workers who go around the law, and a complicit media who spend their time campaigning for Democrats and seeking to destroy Trump and other Republicans.

It is certainly not Trump, who wants to give the power, money, and freedom back to the people.

Image: RawPixel // CC0 public domain