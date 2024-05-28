My wife was on the phone with her sister in Mexico City and the conversation turned to water, yes "agua." Everyone down in Mexico City is singing that old tune by the Temptations:

I know to you it might sound strange. But I wish it would rain. (How I wish that it would rain) Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Of course, it's no romantic tale in a metropolitan area of some 20 million people. It's more like living normally. They apparently get water at intervals. It messes up your routine, to say the least. So people are running to their relatives for a quick shower!

Here is the story:

Experts say that Mexico City could run out of drinking water by the end of June, an event locals call "Day Zero." Mexico City has long struggled to bring water to its millions of residents, but three consecutive years of low rainfall and high temperatures have created a serious emergency. The Cutzamala water system -- a series of treatment plants, reservoirs, and canals that provide water to tens of millions of people -- is running dry. Conditions are so bad that the North American Drought Monitor classified the federal district containing Mexico City as "severe" on April 30. Locals expect "Day Zero" could come as soon as June 26, according to Mexico Business News.

What's going on, or "que paso" as they say in Mexico. The left is blaming climate change. Who saw that coming? The right is blaming the Lopez-Obrador government for not investing more in water infrastructure. Nobody is blaming Trump yet, but that may be coming soon as both sides run out of excuses.

To make matters worse, the article above references sources that "...about 40% of Mexico City's water is lost due to leaky pipes and other issues."

Leaky pipes? There is nothing like putting government in charge of anything.

Wonder if some entrepreneurial Mexicans are getting water for free and selling it to thirsty Mexico City residents? Remember when criminal elements were stealing gasoline from pipelines and selling it in the black market.

Fixing all those "leaky pipes" would cost money and nobody outside of Mexico City wants to pay for it. These are probably the same Mexicans who are sick and tired of subsidizing "el metro," the subway system.

So water has become a massive campaign issue. Unfortunately, there are no easy solutions and the water crisis isn't going away for a while.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: RawPixel.com