Fearmongering keep the elites in power

“CO2 levels are rising faster than ever” read the headline of the StarTribune, citing a recent Washington Post article. The earth is burning up!

Back in the 1970s, “experts” were certain that the earth was going into a global deep freeze. And that the “population bomb” would lead to a mass dieoff of people in just a few short decades. (And now most Western nations’ fertility rates are well below replacement level.)

Soon thereafter, experts warned that acid rain was going to dissolve all our buildings and statues, and otherwise wreak havoc on us all. That didn’t happen, but groups like BLM and Antifa stepped in to do the job. Then it was: “The ozone layer is disappearing and will kill us all!” And nuclear war and/or nuclear radiation from power plants was likely to kill us all.

More recently, experts told us that COVID-19 was so deadly, it could kill us all if we didn’t do precisely as they said. Turns out that what they instructed us to do was deadlier than COVID-19 itself.

Purple loose strife is taking over our land, and zebra mussels and spiny water fleas are taking over our lakes, rivers, and oceans! The glaciers are melting, and we're all going to drown! Climate change is leading to drought everywhere and we're all going to die of thirst and starvation!

The experts scream, “We are running out of frogs! We are running out of birds! We are running out of bees! Insect populations in general are collapsing!” Yet when I was on our deck this evening, I could hear myriads of frogs croaking in the pond across the road. Birds were everywhere, ubiquitous, omnipresent. And insects accosted me to the point I eventually took refuge indoors. (And now the fine folks at the World Economic Forum, along with other global elites, are telling us we may have to eat insects soon, for the good of the planet.)

Bird flu is coming! There’s a new pandemic on its way! My God, even the global salt levels are out of balance, experts say!! Existential threat!

Etcetera, etcetera, etcetera. See a pattern?

“Experts” and “progressive” political leaders know the best way to enhance their own power is to keep the populace scared… and claim they have the solution to the crisis de jour.

The incessant oncoming disasters rarely, if ever, pan out. But what is uncontestable is that bullshit levels are rising faster than ever. And that global power levels are out of balance. It is time to tell the Dr. Faucis, Nancy Pelosis, and Klaus Schwabs of the world to go lay by their dishes.

It is time for the people to vote out the likes of Justin Trudeau and Joseph Biden. It is time to deep six the Deep State.

There are only two types of societies. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny. When the government fears the people, freedom can reign. This explains our current government’s reaction to Jan. 6. (Sadly, “the government” now includes academia and the mainstream media.)

Global warming or no, we would be much better off if many in our government were more fearful… and many citizens less so.

