'Death to Israel' also means 'death to America'

There is a relatively small subsection of the Right in America that is saying “America First, don’t help Israel” or “No more wars to save the Jews.” Not only does this stink of the isolationism of the 1930s, people who believe this are falling for a trick of the enemy.

How many times do these “Anti-Israel” protestors need to shout “Death to America” for the Right to understand that they hate America just as much as they hate the Jews and Israel? Go to any pro-Hamas/Palestine rally and I guarantee you there will be someone desecrating the American flag, shouting “Death to America” while also claiming that Christianity and Western Civilization are evil.

Here is a list of the times these pro-Nazi/pro-Hamas/pro-Palestine protestors also called for “Death to America”:

Further, the pro-Israel side is usually waving the American flag along side the Israeli flag. As you are probably aware, pro-Israel frat boys guarded the American flag from being torn down by pro-Hamas protestors.

The pro-Hamas/anti-Israel crowd is not just against Israel: they are against Western Civilization in general. It is in the Hamas charter that Muslims have a religions obligation to wage a war of religions purification.

If you are “America First,” you should realize that for Hamas and Iran, their plan is “Israel first, then we destroy America.” They consider the West and Christianity to be the “Great Satan.” The political capital Iran would gain from destroying Israel would give them the ability to mobilize and eventually wage war against the United States.

With more and more Muslims being elected to positions of power in the United Kingdom, we could be looking at a situation where the British Royal Navy simply gives Hamas or Iran nuclear-armed submarines, as a measure of “Islamic Solidarity” to “deter aggressive actions by the U.S.” Those submarines then launch nukes at the United States, with or without provocation.

If you love America, you should understand that we cannot sit out this conflict of civilizations: Israel is but the first target on the list of enemies that Islamic Nazism wishes to destroy. The same people shouting for “Death to Israel” literally shout “Death to America” in the same breath. They want to kill you, whether you realize it or not.

Image: Tasnim News Agency