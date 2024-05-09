Democrats may be the dog that caught the car

If you have been following Conservative media recently on the subject of the Donald Trump/Stormy Daniels trial in New York City, you have probably heard numerous commentators express the opinion that, even though Alvin Bragg’s case against President Donald Trump is largely falling apart, the fact that he is being tried by a highly biased jury, he will be convicted nonetheless. I can only say that if you are a Democrat you should be crossing your fingers that this does not happen. Let me explain why….

It’s very clear that the initial Democrat strategy to take down Trump was to engage in a shock and awe lawfare campaign by utilizing Democrat state and federal prosecutors to file so many criminal charges against the former president that the GOP would have no choice but to abandon him. Their miscalculation however, was confusing the weak-kneed Republican ruling class with the hardcore conservative base that had long ago realized that the deep state would do anything to maintain power—the voters consequently embraced Trump, despite the multiple charges, and handed him the party’s nomination.

Now, if Alvin Bragg had charged Trump with a single felony count of [blah, blah, blah] and a jury had convicted him, the judge in the case could have sentenced Trump to probation and a substantial fine, perhaps even requiring him not to leave the state or at least having him check-in in-person with his probation officer on a regular basis, which would have allowed Democrats to significantly impede the Trump campaign. Additionally, it would allow the Democrats to run advertisements claiming that Donald Trump was a “convicted felon.”

But because TDS is real and the concept of “nuance” is completely lost on liberals, they instead charged ahead like a bull in a china shop with 34 felony indictments against the former president. This means if Trump is convicted, the judge will have no choice but to impose an incredibly harsh sentence.

Consider, if Trump is convicted of 34 felonies, offering a lenient sentence such as probation would be prima facie evidence that the case were overcharged, especially if the judge postponed sentencing pending appeal. Find me another person convicted of 34 felonies in a single trial anywhere in the U.S. who wasn’t immediately remanded to prison and…well, find that person first and we’ll discuss it further.

So if Trump is convicted, and keep in mind that the 34 indictments are carbon copies of the original charge meaning that if he is found guilty of one he will be found guilty of all of them, there would be no reason as to why he would not immediately be sent to prison. Even if he were to be given only six months per felony conviction, it would result in a sentence of 17 years, not a term that could be put off under normal court guidelines.

If Democrats think that imprisoning their primary presidential rival for two decades or more right before the election based on an eight-year-old case about how payments to an attorney were labeled is a winning strategy, they are living in an alternate reality. It’s certainly likely that the average American is tuned out to the current court proceedings, but if the leader of the Republican party were to be jailed just a few months before the election you can bet they’d start paying attention and asking questions.

The reality is that charging Trump with 34 felonies leaves the court with no wiggle room whatsoever. If he is convicted, the court will have no choice but to impose a draconian sentence on him or be exposed as a totally fraudulent entity. Either Trump engaged in an activity that was so serious it required being charged with 34 felonies eight years after the events occurred, or the “crime” of which he will be convicted of is so unthreatening to the citizenry that he can continue to be allowed to walk the streets free to potentially “re-offend.”

The reality is that the Democrats are like a dog chasing a car. They won’t know what to do if they catch it. There is literally no way the already pathetic media could spin a conviction as anything other than a massive overreach of the law. The MSM is already struggling to explain the crime that is being charged. If Trump were to be convicted and given a lengthy prison sentence right before the election there’s no plausible way they could justify his incarceration.

At this point the best outcome that Democrats could hope for would be a hung jury where they could blame some juror as a Trump supporter, whether or not that claim had any basis in reality; but if Donald Trump is convicted, they are opening a Pandora’s Box that may swallow them whole.

Image generated by AI.